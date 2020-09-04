Het is bijna weekend en vandaag heb je naast de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 review nog de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update van ons tegoed. Bij dezen. Deze week zijn er weer een hoop nieuwe games verschenen en ook aan downloadbare content ontbreekt het niet. Het is een uitgebreid overzicht en hieronder tref je alle details.

Games

Downloadbare content

World of Tanks (PS4)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)

Fortnite (PS4)

Desperados III (PS4)

Call of Duty: Warzone (PS4)

WRC 9 (PS4)

Rock Band (PS4)

Brawlhalla (PS4)

3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)

Fairy Tail (PS4)

(PS4)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)

NBA 2K21 (PS4)