Het is bijna weekend en vandaag heb je naast de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 review nog de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update van ons tegoed. Bij dezen. Deze week zijn er weer een hoop nieuwe games verschenen en ook aan downloadbare content ontbreekt het niet. Het is een uitgebreid overzicht en hieronder tref je alle details.
Games
- Marvel’s Avengers – €69,99 (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition – €89,99 (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition – €79,99 (PS4)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – €44,99 (PS4)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – €54,99 (PS4)
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – €59,99 (PS4)
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship – €69,99 (PS4)
- NBA 2K21 – €69,99 (PS4)
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition (Benelux Edition) – €99,99 (PS4)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – €26,99 (PS VR)
- Royal Roads – €7,99 (PS4)
- Mask of Mists – €14,99 (PS4)
- Roommates – €19,99 (PS4)
- The Savior’s Gang – €4,99 (PS4)
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons – €39,99 (PS4)
- Police Stories – €14,99 (PS4)
- Alphadia Genesis – €14,99 (PS4)
- Spellbreak – Gratis (PS4)
- Batu Ta Batu – €4,99 (PS4)
- CASE: Animatronics – €9,99 (PS4)
- Doraemon Story of Seasons – €49,99 (PS4)
- Marble Duel Bundle – €14,99 (PS4)
- Timberman VS – €1,99 (PS4)
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing – €29,99 (PS4)
Downloadbare content
World of Tanks (PS4)
- Sgt. Slaughter T54E2 Ultiem – €39,99
- PlayStation Plus Bevoorradingsbundel – Gratis
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Drop Pack – Gratis
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)
- Crossbow Pistol Bundle – €3,99
Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4)
- Dutch 87-pack – €6,99
Fortnite (PS4)
- Het Street Serpent-pack – €3,99
Desperados III (PS4)
- Geld voor de aasgieren – €5,99
Call of Duty: Warzone (PS4)
- Combat Pack (Seizoen 5 Reloaded) – Gratis
WRC 9 (PS4)
- Audi Quattro A2 1984 – €3,99
- Barcelona SSS – €3,99
- Career Starter Upgrades – €2,99
- Toyota Corolla 1999 – €3,99
Rock Band (PS4)
- History of Violence – Theory of a Deadman – €1,49
- We Are The One – Anti-Flag – €1,99
Brawlhalla (PS4)
- Autumn Championship 2020 Pack – €8,99
3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)
Fairy Tail (PS4)
- Additional Friends Set “Lisanna and Elfman” – €19,99
- Very Difficult Requests Set – €9,99
(PS4)
- PlayStation Plus-bonuspakket – Gratis
- Mystiek pakket – €49,99
- Tovenaarspakket – €79,99
- Kampioenspakket – €119,99
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4)
- United-pack – €5,00
Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)
- Deluxe Edition-content – €20,00
NBA 2K21 (PS4)
- Internationaal commentaar – Gratis