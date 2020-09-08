De wat oudere gamers onder ons kunnen zich wellicht de Hexen-serie voor de pc nog herinneren. Slipgate Ironworks wil de reeks weer terugbrengen, maar dan onder een andere naam, zo hebben ze aangekondigd.

Hexen II kwam in 1997 uit en deze ‘dark fantasy’ first-person shooter schotelde een andere ervaring voor dan de vele andere games die gebruik maakten van de Quake Engine. Het is de bedoeling om deze ervaring naar de huidige en volgende generatie consoles te brengen in de vorm van een spirituele opvolger, genaamd: Graven. Deze game zal volgend jaar uitkomen voor de PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One en pc.

De belangrijkste features van Graven zijn als volgt:

Solve puzzles and scour lore to uncover the motives of the foul heretical sects behind the plagues and seasons undermining the land.

Alter your environment with all that surrounds you, wielding spells and crystals to adjust as you see fit in your pursuit.

Discover new weapons and upgrade them at blacksmiths and alchemists to customize your capability.

Expand your horizons by returning to old stomping grounds with new abilities and seeing how far down the chasms go.

Slay over thirty distinct enemies in an ever broadening world across numerous biomes.

Walk the parallel path, lest you stumble into the recesses of the world, where the fog knows no light, and creatures beyond time roam free.

Earn your peace.

Er is ook een onthullingstrailer van de game verschenen en de eerste gameplayvideo’s zijn ook al opgedoken. Deze kan je allemaal hieronder bekijken.