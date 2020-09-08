Wasteland 3 is inmiddels ruim een week verkrijgbaar en of de game de moeite waard is, dat lees je op korte termijn in onze review. Het is een vrij grote titel, dus het kost even tijd om alles goed uit te pluizen. In de tussentijd heeft de ontwikkelaar niet stilgezeten, want er is een update voor de pc-versie van de game uitgerold.
Deze update zal snel ook voor de consoleversies volgen en in het overzicht hieronder tref je alle details van wat de update precies doet. Eén van de belangrijkste punten uit de update is dat het een bug tegengaat die voor progressieverlies kon zorgen, wat natuurlijk erg vervelend kan zijn.
Verder worden er nog balanszaken aangepakt en oneindige laadschermen krijgen ook de aandacht, hoewel het nog niet 100% verholpen is.
Quests and Gameplay
- Fixed issues that could cause character and quest progression to be lost
- Fixed Fishlips’ encounter
- Fixed an issue where some players would see an endlessly looping Ambush Site intro
- The La Perla quest can now be completed
- Polly and the Cyborg Chickens have been beefed up
Co-op
- Fixed issues that could cause character and quest progression to be lost
- Fixed multiple issues that could cause an infinite loading screen
- We’re aware this issue is still impacting some players and are investigating
- Fixed a sync issue where the host and guest could see the Kodiak in different places after receiving a radio call
- The host and guests will no longer get different radio calls on the world map
- Resolved an issue where one player would only see a black screen while the other is watching the intro video
- Resolved an issue whereby one player getting disconnected in character creation within Ranger HQ would cause the other player’s game to become unresponsive
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a second player joins an in-progress conversation with Irv
- Fixed a crash that could occur for the guest when talking with Hope Emerson
Stability
- Fixed a possible freeze when approaching a specific robot in Broadmoor Heights
- Fixed an issue where the UI could disappear if viewing the main menu for a long time