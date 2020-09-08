

Wasteland 3 is inmiddels ruim een week verkrijgbaar en of de game de moeite waard is, dat lees je op korte termijn in onze review. Het is een vrij grote titel, dus het kost even tijd om alles goed uit te pluizen. In de tussentijd heeft de ontwikkelaar niet stilgezeten, want er is een update voor de pc-versie van de game uitgerold.

Deze update zal snel ook voor de consoleversies volgen en in het overzicht hieronder tref je alle details van wat de update precies doet. Eén van de belangrijkste punten uit de update is dat het een bug tegengaat die voor progressieverlies kon zorgen, wat natuurlijk erg vervelend kan zijn.

Verder worden er nog balanszaken aangepakt en oneindige laadschermen krijgen ook de aandacht, hoewel het nog niet 100% verholpen is.