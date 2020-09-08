

Het duurt nog een paar weken voordat RIDE 4 in de winkels ligt en of het er een beetje goed uitziet, dat lees je later deze week in onze hands-on preview. Met een release op 8 oktober duurt het nog vier weken, maar de ontwikkelaar was wel al klaar met de Trophies.

Die zijn zodoende online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons zoals gebruikelijk bij het onderstaande overzicht. De platinum Trophy van RIDE 4 behalen is als we de lijst zo even snel doornemen een flinke uitdaging, maar vooral in speelduur omdat veel van de Trophies gekoppeld zijn aan doelen die vrij veel tijd kosten om te behalen.

Een platinum om voor te gaan? Check het hieronder voor je zelf!

Platinum

RIDE 4 Champion

-Unlock all trophies

Goud

Superbikes Champion

-Get the World Superbikes League cup

Endurance Champion

-Get the World Endurance League cup

Zilver

Broken-In Rider

-Reach Experience level 50

Expert Collector

-Win or purchase a total of 40 bikes

Endurance Victory

-Win your first Endurance race lasting at least 1 hour in any game mode

Restless

-Ride a total of 24 hours in any game mode

I love this bike!

-Reach maximum affinity level with a bike model

Devoted to the brand

-Reach maximum affinity level with a manufacturer

Unbeatable!

-Collect 50 cups

Unstoppable

-Get maximum points in 15 Career groups

Regional Champion

-Collect all the cups of a Regional League

You belong to the elite

-Unlock access to the World League

Brons

First Love

-Purchase your first bike

Budding Mechanic

-Purchase your first bike modification component

Born to race

-Win or purchase your first Racing Modified bike

From dusk to dawn

-Win or purchase your first Endurance Modified bike

Young Gun

-Reach Experience level 20

Investment Capital

-Earn a total of 500,000 Credits

Spared no expense!

-Spend a total of 500,000 Credits

Sweet smell of paint

-Create your first livery in the Livery Editor

Colours in my head

-Create your first helmet in the Helmets Editor

I like your style

-Download your first bike Livery created by another player

Nice helmet!

-Download your first helmet created by another player

Beginner Collector

-Win or purchase a total of 10 bikes

I Am Legend

-Win or purchase your first legendary bike

Endurance test

-Complete your first Endurance race in any game mode

Quick break

-Make your first pitstop during an Endurance race in any game mode

Perseverance test

-Complete 5 laps in Time Trial mode in the same session

In the Land of the Samurai

-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Okayama, Sugo and Suzuka

Bikes, pizza and mandolin

-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Imola and Mugello

A stroll in the parks

-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Cadwell, Oulton and Donington

Stars and stripes roads

-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Road America and Virginia

From North to South

-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: North West 200 and Southern 100

Road Rider

-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: French Riviera, Kanto and Macau

Hello everyone!

-Complete 1 online race

No longer a rookie

-Complete 10 online races

True traveller

-Cover a total of 500 km (310 miles) in any game mode

First title

-Unlock your first title

Fame is never enough

-Unlock 10 titles

What a start!

-Collect 10 cups

Perfection doesn’t exist

-Get maximum points in 1 Career group

Learner

-Get a licence for the Regional Leagues

Honorary Member

-Get maximum points in a Rider Activities group

By request only

-Get maximum points in an invitational group

Show-off!

-Get maximum points in an Exhibition group

Official Tester

-Unlock your first Rider Activities group

The first of a long series

-Get your first Career cup

Stock Licence

-Get a Stock Licence for the World League

Superbikes Licence

-Get a Superbikes Licence for the World League

Endurance Licence

-Get an Endurance Licence for the World League