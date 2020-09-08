Het duurt nog een paar weken voordat RIDE 4 in de winkels ligt en of het er een beetje goed uitziet, dat lees je later deze week in onze hands-on preview. Met een release op 8 oktober duurt het nog vier weken, maar de ontwikkelaar was wel al klaar met de Trophies.
Die zijn zodoende online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons zoals gebruikelijk bij het onderstaande overzicht. De platinum Trophy van RIDE 4 behalen is als we de lijst zo even snel doornemen een flinke uitdaging, maar vooral in speelduur omdat veel van de Trophies gekoppeld zijn aan doelen die vrij veel tijd kosten om te behalen.
Een platinum om voor te gaan? Check het hieronder voor je zelf!
Platinum
RIDE 4 Champion
-Unlock all trophies
Goud
Superbikes Champion
-Get the World Superbikes League cup
Endurance Champion
-Get the World Endurance League cup
Zilver
Broken-In Rider
-Reach Experience level 50
Expert Collector
-Win or purchase a total of 40 bikes
Endurance Victory
-Win your first Endurance race lasting at least 1 hour in any game mode
Restless
-Ride a total of 24 hours in any game mode
I love this bike!
-Reach maximum affinity level with a bike model
Devoted to the brand
-Reach maximum affinity level with a manufacturer
Unbeatable!
-Collect 50 cups
Unstoppable
-Get maximum points in 15 Career groups
Regional Champion
-Collect all the cups of a Regional League
You belong to the elite
-Unlock access to the World League
Brons
First Love
-Purchase your first bike
Budding Mechanic
-Purchase your first bike modification component
Born to race
-Win or purchase your first Racing Modified bike
From dusk to dawn
-Win or purchase your first Endurance Modified bike
Young Gun
-Reach Experience level 20
Investment Capital
-Earn a total of 500,000 Credits
Spared no expense!
-Spend a total of 500,000 Credits
Sweet smell of paint
-Create your first livery in the Livery Editor
Colours in my head
-Create your first helmet in the Helmets Editor
I like your style
-Download your first bike Livery created by another player
Nice helmet!
-Download your first helmet created by another player
Beginner Collector
-Win or purchase a total of 10 bikes
I Am Legend
-Win or purchase your first legendary bike
Endurance test
-Complete your first Endurance race in any game mode
Quick break
-Make your first pitstop during an Endurance race in any game mode
Perseverance test
-Complete 5 laps in Time Trial mode in the same session
In the Land of the Samurai
-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Okayama, Sugo and Suzuka
Bikes, pizza and mandolin
-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Imola and Mugello
A stroll in the parks
-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Cadwell, Oulton and Donington
Stars and stripes roads
-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: Road America and Virginia
From North to South
-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: North West 200 and Southern 100
Road Rider
-Win a Single Race in any game mode on: French Riviera, Kanto and Macau
Hello everyone!
-Complete 1 online race
No longer a rookie
-Complete 10 online races
True traveller
-Cover a total of 500 km (310 miles) in any game mode
First title
-Unlock your first title
Fame is never enough
-Unlock 10 titles
What a start!
-Collect 10 cups
Perfection doesn’t exist
-Get maximum points in 1 Career group
Learner
-Get a licence for the Regional Leagues
Honorary Member
-Get maximum points in a Rider Activities group
By request only
-Get maximum points in an invitational group
Show-off!
-Get maximum points in an Exhibition group
Official Tester
-Unlock your first Rider Activities group
The first of a long series
-Get your first Career cup
Stock Licence
-Get a Stock Licence for the World League
Superbikes Licence
-Get a Superbikes Licence for the World League
Endurance Licence
-Get an Endurance Licence for the World League