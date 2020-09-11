Het is weer tijd voor de wekelijkse PlayStation Store update en die heeft ons deze week een hoop nieuwe games, maar ook downloadbare content gebracht. Vanzelfsprekend hebben we weer alles op een rijtje gezet en voor alle details kan je hieronder terecht.
Games
- The True – €9,99 (PS4)
- AVICII Invector: Encore Edition – €29,99 (PS4)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – €39,99 (PS4)
- De Sims 4 + Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Bundel – €49,99 (PS4)
- Golf Zero – €4,99 (PS4)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – €39,99 (PS4)
- OkunoKA Madness – €14,99 (PS4)
- Flutter Bombs – €9,99 (PS4)
- Takotan – €6,99 (PS4)
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster – €19,99 (PS4)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition – €54,99 (PS4)
- Party Hard 2 – €19,99 (PS4)
- Party Hard 2 Collector’s Edition – €23,99 (PS4)
- Arcade Archives Gemini Wing – €6,99 (PS4)
- Deleveled – €8,99 (PS4)
- Minoria – €20,99 (PS4)
- Outbreak: Epidemic – €12,99 (PS4)
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition – €12,99 (PS4)
- Yoga Master – Magic Atmosphere Bundle – €26,99 (PS4)
- Inertial Drift – €19,99 (PS4)
- RPG Maker MV – €49,99 (PS4)
- RPG Maker MV Player – Gratis (PS4)
- Windbound – €29,99 (PS4)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York – €12,99 (PS4)
- Tamarin – €39,99 (PS4)
- Tamarin: Deluxe Edition – €49,99 (PS4)
- Wintermoor Tactics Club – €19,99 (PS4)
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: Wintermost Edition – €24,99 (PS4)
- Control Ultimate Edition – €39,99 (PS4)
- Hotshot Racing – €19,99 (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Party Hard 2 (PS4)
- Alien Butt Form – €6,99
AVICII Invector (PS4)
- Magma Track Pack – €5,99
- TIM Track Pack – €5,99
Minecraft Dungeons (PS4)
- Creeping Winter – €5,99
De Sims 4 (PS4)
World of Warships: Legends (PS4)
- Kleine schatkist – €4,49
Idle Champions (PS4)
- Mindful Sloth-metgezelpakket – €7,99
Dead by Daylight (PS4)
- Descend Beyond – €7,99
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)
- New Champions Uniform Set – Gratis
Fortnite (PS4)
- Samurai Scrapper-pack – €15,99
Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)
- Welkomstpack – €9,99
Rock Band (PS4)
- Antisocialist – Asking Alexandria – €1,49
- Deathbed Atheist – Norma Jean – €1,99
Yoga Master (PS4)
- Magic Atmosphere Pack 1 – €3,99
Train Sim World 2 (PS4)
- BR Class 20 ‘Chopper’ – €13,99
- BR Class 31 – €13,99
- DB BR 155 – €13,99
- LIRR M3 EMU – €13,99
- Long Island Rail Road – €29,99
- Ruhr-Sieg Nord – €29,99
- Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea – €29,99
War Thunder (PS4)
- Somua SM – €39,99
- USA Pacific Campaign (YP-38) – €14,99
The Outer Worlds (PS4)
- Expansion Pass – €24,99
- Peril on Gorgon – €14,99
Borderlands 3 (PS4)
RPG Maker MV (PS4)
- MV Starter Set – Gratis