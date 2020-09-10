De PS5 staat nog steeds gepland voor een release eind dit jaar, maar met informatie over de console schiet het nou niet echt op. Gelukkig komen er wel steeds meer nieuwe aankondigingen omtrent games voor de next-gen console en dat is ook vandaag het geval. Black Legend is namelijk aangekondigd en zal in 2021 gaan verschijnen.

In deze duistere turn-based RPG speel je als een groep huurlingen en neem je het op tegen een verzet bestaande uit een mysterieuze cult van fanatici. Black Legends speelt zich af in de stad Grant in de 17e eeuw. In deze game vecht je met het behulp van alchemie en kan je diverse sterke aanvallen leren die veel schade toebrengen.

Hieronder kan je de eerste beelden van Black Legend bekijken evenals een aantal features vinden die in de game aanwezig zullen zijn.