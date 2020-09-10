De PS5 staat nog steeds gepland voor een release eind dit jaar, maar met informatie over de console schiet het nou niet echt op. Gelukkig komen er wel steeds meer nieuwe aankondigingen omtrent games voor de next-gen console en dat is ook vandaag het geval. Black Legend is namelijk aangekondigd en zal in 2021 gaan verschijnen.
In deze duistere turn-based RPG speel je als een groep huurlingen en neem je het op tegen een verzet bestaande uit een mysterieuze cult van fanatici. Black Legends speelt zich af in de stad Grant in de 17e eeuw. In deze game vecht je met het behulp van alchemie en kan je diverse sterke aanvallen leren die veel schade toebrengen.
Hieronder kan je de eerste beelden van Black Legend bekijken evenals een aantal features vinden die in de game aanwezig zullen zijn.
Key Features
- Explore the ruined streets of Grant, a 17th century city based on the architecture of the Low Countries of Northwestern Europe. Search every corner to discover hidden sidequests, treasure troves, and recruitable characters.
- Fight using an alchemy system based on the old concept of Humorism. Master the four different instabilities and combine them with Catalyst Attacks to deal massive damage to enemies! Be warned, your foes will do the same to you.
- Unlock 15 playable classes, each with unique abilities and equipment. Master and combine class abilities to become the ultimate liberator of Grant.
- Approach battles on your own terms using free exploration before diving into tactical turn-based combat.
- Build and customize your team using cross class abilities and discovered equipment.
- Aid the resistance in their struggle against the Mephistian Cultists and battle beasts pulled from regional folklore.
- Uncover the history of Mephisto, a menacing Alchemist who brewed the maddening fog clouding the city.
- Choose Your Difficulty: For those who wish to see the story, the path can be gentle. For those who wish for difficulty, even the slightest mistake will be greatly punished.
- We await our liberation at your hands, stranger.
Deze heeft mijn interesse gewekt zeker nader volgen.