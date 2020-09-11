

Al lange tijd is Avalanche Studios vooral bekend om de Just Cause-serie, maar de afgelopen jaren heeft deze ontwikkelaar zich ook aan wat andere projecten gewaagd. De één wat succesvoller dan de ander. Nu met een nieuwe generatie consoles op komst geldt voor elke ontwikkelaar: nieuwe ronde, nieuwe kansen. Zo ogenschijnlijk ook voor Avalanche Studios.

Eén van de studio’s van Avalanche, gevestigd in New York, is namelijk op zoek naar nieuw personeel. Wanneer we de vacature erbij nemen, zien we dat het wellicht Avalanche’s grootste project ooit gaat worden. Of het om een bestaande serie gaat of iets totaal nieuws, is helaas nog niet duidelijk. Maar dat zullen we vast te horen krijgen zodra de tijd rijp is.

Avalanche Studios Group and its creative division Avalanche Studios is looking for a Gameplay Animation Programmer to join the largest and greatest AAA project we’ve ever taken on. On this project we want to push animation quality a lot further than we have done previously and this will require us to take our animation technology to the bleeding edge. We have a solid reputation for producing fantastic looking open-world games and this is a great opportunity if you want to play an instrumental role on developing our next-generation game.