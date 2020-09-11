Over een paar weken ligt FIFA 21 in de winkels en EA Sports heeft vandaag de Trophies geüpload naar het PlayStation Network. Dat betekent automatisch ook dat we zicht krijgen op wat de doelen zijn die je moet behalen alvorens je die gewilde platinum Trophy kunt verkrijgen.
De Trophies zijn op allerlei onderdelen van de game gericht en in veel gevallen niet eens bijzonder moeilijk. Het vraagt echter zo te zien wel vrij veel tijd. FIFA spelers hebben dus een mooie uitdaging in het vooruitzicht.
Platinum
The Great Achiever
-Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)
Goud
VOLTA’s Finest
-Reach Division 3 in VOLTA Squads
Vision for Division
-Play a game in Division 4 or higher in FUT Division Rivals
Legendary
-Win the UEFA Champions League Final
Zilver
Star-studded
-Collect 4 Star Players in VOLTA FOOTBALL
Into the 90’s
-Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL
Da Skiller
-Complete All VOLTA Skill Games
Accomplished Associate
-Play 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals
Work of Art
-Unlock the Tier 3 Stadium in FIFA Ultimate Team
Fan Favourite
-Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team
Top Flight Football
-Earn 2000 FUT Champions points to achieve your first qualification for FUT Champions Weekend League
Seasoned to Perfection
-Complete 2 Milestone Groups in FIFA Ultimate Team
Path to Victory
-Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs
Pro Clubs Rules
-Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs
Specialist
-Unlock a Specialty in Pro Clubs
Getting the Job Done
-Jump into a Sim match in Career Mode and win it
Time For a Change
-Successfully convert a player to a new position in Career Mode
Extra Sharpness
-Score one or more goals in a match with a player that has a maximum sharpness level in Career Mode
One of us! One of us!
-Buy a player that had been loaned for the team in Career Mode
Keeping Up the Pace
-Achieve an A grade rating in 5 different training drills in Career Mode
European Glory
-Win the UEFA Europa League Final
Brons
End of Story
-Complete “The Debut”
Teamwork
-Win a VOLTA Squads game with 3 other players
Sharpshooter
-Score a goal from a Free Kick
Natural Talent
-Win a penalty shoot-out without missing
Perfection
-Complete all Main Menu Skill Games
Master Focus
-Score a goal from a cross when using Player Lock
Squad Building Champion
-Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team
Tactical Prowess
-Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team
House Always Wins
-Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies
Guardian of the Net
-Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles
Dynamic Duo
-Win a Co-Op game with an online friend in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals
FIFA Ultimate Theme
-Customise your FUT Stadium by having at least 20 cosmetic items active simultaneously
The First of Many
-Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match
Explorer
-Attend both a Pre-Match and a Post-Match Press Conference
Frenemies
-Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off
In the Game
-Play a women’s International football match
FIFA 21 is vanaf 9 oktober verkrijgbaar voor current-gen platformen, later volgt een next-gen release.
