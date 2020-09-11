

Over een paar weken ligt FIFA 21 in de winkels en EA Sports heeft vandaag de Trophies geüpload naar het PlayStation Network. Dat betekent automatisch ook dat we zicht krijgen op wat de doelen zijn die je moet behalen alvorens je die gewilde platinum Trophy kunt verkrijgen.

De Trophies zijn op allerlei onderdelen van de game gericht en in veel gevallen niet eens bijzonder moeilijk. Het vraagt echter zo te zien wel vrij veel tijd. FIFA spelers hebben dus een mooie uitdaging in het vooruitzicht.

Platinum

The Great Achiever

-Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)

Goud

VOLTA’s Finest

-Reach Division 3 in VOLTA Squads

Vision for Division

-Play a game in Division 4 or higher in FUT Division Rivals

Legendary

-Win the UEFA Champions League Final

Zilver

Star-studded

-Collect 4 Star Players in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Into the 90’s

-Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Da Skiller

-Complete All VOLTA Skill Games

Accomplished Associate

-Play 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals

Work of Art

-Unlock the Tier 3 Stadium in FIFA Ultimate Team

Fan Favourite

-Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team

Top Flight Football

-Earn 2000 FUT Champions points to achieve your first qualification for FUT Champions Weekend League

Seasoned to Perfection

-Complete 2 Milestone Groups in FIFA Ultimate Team

Path to Victory

-Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs

Pro Clubs Rules

-Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs

Specialist

-Unlock a Specialty in Pro Clubs

Getting the Job Done

-Jump into a Sim match in Career Mode and win it

Time For a Change

-Successfully convert a player to a new position in Career Mode

Extra Sharpness

-Score one or more goals in a match with a player that has a maximum sharpness level in Career Mode

One of us! One of us!

-Buy a player that had been loaned for the team in Career Mode

Keeping Up the Pace

-Achieve an A grade rating in 5 different training drills in Career Mode

European Glory

-Win the UEFA Europa League Final

Brons

End of Story

-Complete “The Debut”

Teamwork

-Win a VOLTA Squads game with 3 other players

Sharpshooter

-Score a goal from a Free Kick

Natural Talent

-Win a penalty shoot-out without missing

Perfection

-Complete all Main Menu Skill Games

Master Focus

-Score a goal from a cross when using Player Lock

Squad Building Champion

-Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team

Tactical Prowess

-Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team

House Always Wins

-Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies

Guardian of the Net

-Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles

Dynamic Duo

-Win a Co-Op game with an online friend in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals

FIFA Ultimate Theme

-Customise your FUT Stadium by having at least 20 cosmetic items active simultaneously

The First of Many

-Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match

Explorer

-Attend both a Pre-Match and a Post-Match Press Conference

Frenemies

-Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off

In the Game

-Play a women’s International football match

FIFA 21 is vanaf 9 oktober verkrijgbaar voor current-gen platformen, later volgt een next-gen release.