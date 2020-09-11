Door de jaren heen hebben we diverse games rond het personage Conan the Barbarian zien verschijnen, maar geen was zo succesvol als Conan Exiles. Tot de dag van vandaag heeft deze game een hechte community en die mensen kunnen binnenkort aan de slag met een nieuwe uitbreiding, genaamd Isle of Siptah.
Naast een trailer heeft ontwikkelaar Funcom ook even de key features van deze uitbreiding op een rijtje gezet. PC gamers hebben al helemaal geluk: voor hen is de content al vanaf 15 september speelbaar in early access. De volledige versie, die ook voor consoles zal verschijnen, zal begin 2021 het levenslicht zien.
Key Features
- New Map: Isle of Siptah – Start a fresh, new experience on the massive Isle of Siptah. Explore sun-drenched beaches strewn with shipwrecks, dense and tall Redwood forests, broad valleys dotted with ancient Acheronian ruins, the remains of a Stygian colony, and the foreboding Tower of Siptah at the island’s center.
- New Dungeon Type: Vaults – Uncover long-forgotten vaults holding the remnants of elder races from a distant past. Discover hidden halls, solve ancient puzzles, and slay the fiends and demons within. Loot valuable treasures and harness the power of the sigils of the elder races.
- New Feature: Maelstrom – A massive storm swirls around the dark tower at the center of the island. Powered by sinister magic, it spawns horrifying monsters from the outer void, attacking anyone who dares to venture or build within. Defeat these horrors to get your hands on a brand new and important resource.
- New Feature: Surges of Sorcery – Powerful surges of forbidden magic, granted by the elder god of Nyarlathotep, shoot forth from the Tower of Siptah. Humans and creatures appear in their wake, mysteriously teleported from the outside world. Move quick to capture them or be left in the dust as other players build their army.
- New Rhino Mount, Building Sets, and More – Charge into battle and slay your enemies from atop the ferocious rhino mount. Construct a small home or a vast city using two new building sets: the waterlogged remains of shipwrecks or the ancient and majestic stormglass. Find and equip powerful items, including new armor sets.