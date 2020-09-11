

Door de jaren heen hebben we diverse games rond het personage Conan the Barbarian zien verschijnen, maar geen was zo succesvol als Conan Exiles. Tot de dag van vandaag heeft deze game een hechte community en die mensen kunnen binnenkort aan de slag met een nieuwe uitbreiding, genaamd Isle of Siptah.

Naast een trailer heeft ontwikkelaar Funcom ook even de key features van deze uitbreiding op een rijtje gezet. PC gamers hebben al helemaal geluk: voor hen is de content al vanaf 15 september speelbaar in early access. De volledige versie, die ook voor consoles zal verschijnen, zal begin 2021 het levenslicht zien.