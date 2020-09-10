

Tijdens Ubisoft Forward heeft de uitgever een nieuwe game aangekondigd die ergens qua stijl wel wat wegheeft van Steep: Riders Republic. Het betreft hier een compleet nieuwe game die zich richt op verschillende soorten extreme sporten, variërend van skiën tot skydiven en van snowboarden tot mountainbiken.

De game verschijnt op 25 februari 2021 voor current- en next-gen platformen en in de onderstaande video’s krijg je een helder beeld van de opzet en gameplay.

Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass player-versus-player races with more than 50 other players.

Key Features