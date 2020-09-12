De aanwijzingen waren er al en nu is het ook officieel bevestigd: Ubisoft heeft aangekondigd dat Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game terugkomt. En niet zomaar een terugkomst: de game wordt ook nog eens verheven tot de “Complete Edition”.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game kwam tien jaar geleden uit, maar werd jammer genoeg in 2014 offline gehaald, waardoor niemand de game nog kon aanschaffen. De game was echter geliefd bij de fans, waardoor Ubisoft heeft besloten de game terug te brengen. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition zal deze feestdagen opnieuw digitaal te verkrijgen zijn voor €14.99.

Hieronder kan je een beschrijving lezen en een trailer bekijken.

Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of tough enemies to fight for love. Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition includes the “Knives Chau” and “Wallace Wells” downloadable content.

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat’em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in this Complete Edition! Play as your favorite characters—Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Team up with three of your friends as you battle your way through waves of tough enemies to defeat the League of Evil Exes!