

Fans van Little Nightmares kunnen zich volledig laten gaan bij het aanschaffen van Little Nightmares II. Waarom zou je immers een normale editie kopen als je ook een speciale editie kan aanschaffen met allerlei goodies en bonussen? Little Nightmares II heeft nu wel toevallig meerdere edities en elke uitgave brengt iets leuks met zich mee.

De vroege vogels kunnen aan de slag met de “Day One Edition” van de game, die een paar extra’s toevoegt waaronder de soundtrack. De echte verzamelaars zouden misschien beter proberen een “TV Edition” van de game te pakken te krijgen, want die zit tjokvol extra’s. Ten slotte zijn ook de pre-order bonussen bekend gemaakt. Je kan alle details hieronder nalezen.

Little Nightmares II verschijnt op 11 februari 2021.

Day One Edition



Little Nightmares II Day One Edition includes:

Access to the Nomes’ secret room Follow the Nomes to find this special in-game puzzle and unlock the Nomes’ hat as a reward upon completion.

Digital mini-soundtrack Enjoy a selection of five tracks from the Little Nightmare II soundtrack composed by Tobias Lilja.



TV Edition



TVs are spreading the evil transmission from the Signal Tower, but could their power be harnessed by Mono and Six? Find out with this Little Nightmares II Collector’s Edition.

Little Nightmares II TV edition includes the following physical items:

Full Game Blu-ray disc on PS4 and Xbox One, cartridge on Switch, digital Steam code on PC

Collector’s TV box

Escape diorama Highly detailed figurine of Mono and Six travelling through the TVs.

Little Nightmares II‘s original soundtrack The full soundtrack on CD and digital download, composed by Tobias Lilja from Tarsier Studios.

Artbook – The Art of Little Nightmares II Dive into the making of Little Nightmares II with this 56-page art book full of sketches, artwork and design decision by the Tarsier Studios art team.

Collectible SteelBook

Exclusive Little Nightmares II stickers

Little Nightmares II TV edition includes the following Digital items:

Access to the Nomes’ secret room Follow the Nomes to find this special in-game puzzle and unlock the Nomes’ hat as a reward upon completion.

CD and digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Digital wallpapers and avatars

Dynamic theme (PS4 version only)

Digital content to be downloaded at the official website. Account creation is required.

TV edition available from participating retailers while stocks last.

Pre-order Bonus



Pre-order and purchase any edition of Little Nightmares II, and receive a free digital bonus item: “Mokujin Mask.”