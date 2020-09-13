

Sony maakt iedere maand bekend welke games en downloadbare content het vaakst over de digitale toonbank van de PlayStation Store zijn gegaan. Inmiddels is het overzicht van de maand augustus bekendgemaakt en hierin zien we allerlei nieuwe games op de eerste positie van de verschillende lijsten.

Bij de games voor de PlayStation 4 is het Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout dat op plek één binnenkomt. Dit is niet geheel verrassend, aangezien deze game al snel na de release bijzonder populair werd. In de lijst met meest verkochte PlayStation VR games weet Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series de hoogste positie te pakken, een knappe prestatie voor een game die pas aan het eind van de maand uitkwam. Hyper Scape is tenslotte de meest gedownloade free-to-play game en ook die staat voor het eerst in de lijst.

Het complete overzicht, inclusief de best verkopende DLC van de afgelopen maand, lees je hieronder.

PS4

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima UFC 4 Grand Theft Auto V ARK: Survival Evolved Cuphead The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt F1 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Mortal Shell A Way Out The Crew 2 eFootball PES 2020 Tekken 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Assassin’s Creed Origins PGA TOUR 2K21

PS VR

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator GORN The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Pistol Whip Marvel’s Iron Man VR Blood & Truth DOOM VFR

F2P

Hyper Scape Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite Apex Legends Brawlhalla Destiny 2 eFootball PES 2020 LITE Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version Warface World of Warships: Legends

DLC