Sony maakt iedere maand bekend welke games en downloadbare content het vaakst over de digitale toonbank van de PlayStation Store zijn gegaan. Inmiddels is het overzicht van de maand augustus bekendgemaakt en hierin zien we allerlei nieuwe games op de eerste positie van de verschillende lijsten.
Bij de games voor de PlayStation 4 is het Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout dat op plek één binnenkomt. Dit is niet geheel verrassend, aangezien deze game al snel na de release bijzonder populair werd. In de lijst met meest verkochte PlayStation VR games weet Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series de hoogste positie te pakken, een knappe prestatie voor een game die pas aan het eind van de maand uitkwam. Hyper Scape is tenslotte de meest gedownloade free-to-play game en ook die staat voor het eerst in de lijst.
Het complete overzicht, inclusief de best verkopende DLC van de afgelopen maand, lees je hieronder.
PS4
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Minecraft
- Ghost of Tsushima
- UFC 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Cuphead
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- F1 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Mortal Shell
- A Way Out
- The Crew 2
- eFootball PES 2020
- Tekken 7
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- PGA TOUR 2K21
PS VR
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- Job Simulator
- GORN
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Pistol Whip
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Blood & Truth
- DOOM VFR
F2P
- Hyper Scape
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- eFootball PES 2020 LITE
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite Version
- Warface
- World of Warships: Legends
DLC
- Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
- Fortnite – Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack
- Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack
- Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Fast Food Costume Pack
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collector’s Pack
- Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack
- Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack
- Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack
- For Honor – Warmonger Hero
De nr.1 ik had ook niet anders verwacht
Nummer 1 was te verwachten en het waard
Geen Last of us