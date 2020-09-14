Voor de old-school gamers onder ons die al eens graag een 2D actie platformer met pixel art spelen: zoek niet verder! Ontwikkelaar Storybird Studio heeft namelijk dé game voor jullie: maak kennis met Golden Force. Een uitgebreid aanbod met kleurrijke personages, uitdagende platform levels en een hele hoop baasgevechten staan op je te wachten. Als leuke bonus is de game ook nog eens speelbaar in coöp modus.

Golden Force zal in de loop van het vierde kwartaal van 2020 verkrijgbaar zijn voor onder andere de PS4. Je kan de game bovendien nu al pre-orderen via de store van de uitgever. De standaard editie zal je hierbij €29,90 kosten, maar de verzamelaars kunnen ook opteren voor de limited edition van €39,90 of de Mercenary Edition van €99,90.

Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van de game nalezen én een trailer bekijken.

The King of Demons set his sights on Muscle Island, a paradisaical and peaceful place where it’s good to live. This evil person settled his army and persecutes the population with the help of his generals.

Wasting their last coins in the taverns of the island, mercenaries from the dreadful Golden Force enjoy their last moments of vacation when they receive a new contract: beat down this new evil ruler and recover the mountain of gold in his possession.

When there is gold and a promise of great battles, you can count on the Golden Force to save your butt!

Key Features