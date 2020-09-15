

F1 2020 is nu enige tijd uit en gaandeweg het seizoen krijgen de Formule 1 auto’s vanzelfsprekend updates aan de hand van nieuwe ontwikkelingen en meer. Dat betekent dat er ook een aanpassing in de game nodig is om de authenticiteit te bewaren en diverse livery updates voert Codemasters nu met update 1.09 door.

Het gaat om een waaier van livery aanpassingen tot kleine details aan de auto’s. Daarnaast richt deze update zich ook op het oplossen van wat bugs en het voegt verschillende kleine features toe. De patch notes spreken verder voor zich, dus voor alle details verwijzen we je graag naar hier beneden.