F1 2020 is nu enige tijd uit en gaandeweg het seizoen krijgen de Formule 1 auto’s vanzelfsprekend updates aan de hand van nieuwe ontwikkelingen en meer. Dat betekent dat er ook een aanpassing in de game nodig is om de authenticiteit te bewaren en diverse livery updates voert Codemasters nu met update 1.09 door.
Het gaat om een waaier van livery aanpassingen tot kleine details aan de auto’s. Daarnaast richt deze update zich ook op het oplossen van wat bugs en het voegt verschillende kleine features toe. De patch notes spreken verder voor zich, dus voor alle details verwijzen we je graag naar hier beneden.
Fixes & features
- The Multiplayer car is now available to use in split-screen and Time Trial.
- Option added so players can engage ERS by holding the button.
- Fixed a soft lock for some users where a contract negotiation would not occur correctly.
- A performance issue while the Safety Car is on the track has been addressed.
- Sponsors now correctly appear on the player’s car during Weekly Events.
- Customisation sliders now show values to allow easier editing.
- Badge emblems can now be resized.
- Time Trial now has an option to view a replay of the fastest lap in the session.
- In Split Screen AI opponent numbers can now be customised.
- Players are no longer briefly displayed in the wrong position at the end of a qualifying or race session.
- Pit stop information has been added to the Race Director.
- The Multi-Function Display (MFD) can now be enabled in Cockpit view.
- LAN names will now be correctly used during LAN game sessions.
Sports update changes:
McLaren
- Gulf and various sponsors added
- #WeRaceAsOne rainbow livery added
Racing Point
- Additional sponsors and logo placements
- Replaced Racing Point nose logo with We Race As One version
Alfa Romeo
- Added 50 Years Sauber branding
- Added sponsors, Twitter handle and #WeRaceAsOne to halo
Red Bull
- #WeRaceAsOne branding added to front wing
- Updated Citrix logo next to driver’s head and nose stack
Renault
- Added #WeRaceAsOne to halo arms and nose
- HP, Vitality and other sponsors added
- “Thank You NHS” logo added to the top of the halo
Williams
- Updated nose sponsor stack
- Updated shark fin