

Met de release van NBA 2K21 introduceerde Visual Concepts een nieuw systeem voor het nemen van schoten op de basket. Dit is een systeem dat op veel kritiek kan rekenen, omdat het erg moeilijk onder de knie te krijgen is, zoals ook aangestipt in onze review.

De ontwikkelaar heeft de vele klachten gehoord en middels een update brengen ze nu de traditionele manier van spelen naar de game. Na het installeren van deze update krijg je de keuze om voor de klassieke of nieuwe manier te gaan en je kunt het altijd later nog aanpassen.

Een snelle reactie van Visual Concepts op de klachten die zijn ontstaan. Hieronder meer specifieke details en andere fixes die doorgevoerd worden met deze update.