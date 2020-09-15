

Ubisoft kondigde vorige week al aan dat de derde episode voor Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Red Patriot, deze week zou verschijnen en om precies te zijn: vandaag. Deze update is vanmorgen uitgerold en met 7GB is het aan de forse kant. Nu de update is uitgerold betekent dat er nieuwe content voor de game beschikbaar is.

Dat natuurlijk in de vorm van het Red Patriot avontuur, maar ook brengt de update een hoop bug fixes, kleine en grote aanpassingen, een nieuwe klasse en nog veel meer. De patch notes zijn behoorlijk uitgebreid en die hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

New Features

Red Patriot Adventure

Trey Stone has been working with Bodark agents to plan terror attacks on US soil. 10 Story Missions and 26 high quality adventure rewards will be available along this adventure to kill all of those involved in Stone’s plan.

Two of the missions will be free for all players to enjoy, but players who have the Red Patriot Adventure or Y1 Pass will have immediate access to explore the remaining content. Y1 pass owners and Adventure owners can invite up to three friends to play through the missions with them. Rewards can be granted retroactively to those players who complete missions by picking up either the Red Patriot Adventure or Y1 Pass in the Store themselves.

Exclusive Rewards

Costumes : Pyotr Bukharov Costume, Trey Stone Costume, Claro Gentile Costume + Mask, Scott Mitchell Costume + Top.

: Pyotr Bukharov Costume, Trey Stone Costume, Claro Gentile Costume + Mask, Scott Mitchell Costume + Top. Bodark Gear : Bodark Mask, Bodark Mask B, Bodark Mask C, Bodark Mask D, Bodark Mask E, Bodark Chest Rig, Bodark Shirt, Bodark Gloves, Bodark Pants, Bodark Boots, Bodark Load Bearing Vest, Bodark Coat, Raven’s Rock Gear Patch, Bodark Gear Camo.

: Bodark Mask, Bodark Mask B, Bodark Mask C, Bodark Mask D, Bodark Mask E, Bodark Chest Rig, Bodark Shirt, Bodark Gloves, Bodark Pants, Bodark Boots, Bodark Load Bearing Vest, Bodark Coat, Raven’s Rock Gear Patch, Bodark Gear Camo. Weapons : 553 Scout | Sentinel, AK74 Assault | Survival, Honey Badger | Brown.

: 553 Scout | Sentinel, AK74 Assault | Survival, Honey Badger | Brown. Vehicles: Opheis | Raven’s Rock, MC-1 Restraint | Raven’s Rock, Boson | Radiation.

The Fireworks and In Deep Waters mission rewards (Claro Gentile Costume + Mask, Bodark Mask E, Bodark Gloves, Bodark Coat, Honey Badger | Brown) are obtainable by all players whether they own the Y1 pass or not.

For further information on what Episode 3: Red Patriot includes, see here.

Pathfinder Class

This new class coming to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is for players who want to have a versatile approach in combat.

Special Ability – Armaros Interface : Allows you to control a rogue Azrael Drone.

: Allows you to control a rogue Azrael Drone. Special Tool – Uplink Protocol : This tool refills the Pathfinder skill gauge.

: This tool refills the Pathfinder skill gauge. Passive Skills – Tactical Cache Identification : How you will fill your Pathfinder gauge. You will be able to find these Tactical Caches more easily through this identification skill. Scout Vision : White-hot thermal vision Wild Metabolism : Ration effects last longer and are more powerful.



To read more information on the Pathfinder class coming to TU 3.0.0, see here.

Gunsmith

As mentioned with TU 2.1.0, we are releasing a second round of changes and updates to the Gunsmith. Below you can see a basic overview of what these changes will include. 15 custom stocks will be available.

15 custom stocks will be available across a selection of weapons

Shared stocks across weapon variations.

Cross-compatibility for stock customization.

Expanding on the compatibility of the Underbarrel Grenade Launchers.

Universal Underbarrel System being incorporated in game.

Bipods and range finders have been added to certain weapons.

Bipod compatibility has been added for 7.62 calibre weapons.

New medium and short barrels have been added for weapon customization.

In addition to wider customization options, you can expect to see more improvements and bug fixes to the Gunsmith with TU 3.0.0. For further information on Gunsmith changes, read our detailed article here.

Character and Customization

In addition to the high quality event rewards you will see with the Red Patriot Adventure, additional weapons, cosmetics, and customization items are being added in game.

Maria’s Shop: Skell Credits

Costumes : Outcast B | HVY Set : Rebel Helmet, Tactical Riot Vest, Armored Baggy Pants Outcast C | HVY Set : Rebel Plate Mask, Heavy Coyote Plate Carrier, Armored Rainstorm Coat, Reinforced Thigh Pad Pants Outcast D | HVY Set : Rebel Knight Helmet, Armored Marten Plate Carrier, Armored Large Rainstorm Coat, Armored Forest Tactical Pants

: Weapons : M4A1 CQC, Paladin 9 SNR, UMP CQC, ACS12, FAL, Honey Badger

: M4A1 CQC, Paladin 9 SNR, UMP CQC, ACS12, FAL, Honey Badger Vehicles : Firespin | FFA, Exoshell | Standard, Firespin | Velvet

: Firespin | FFA, Exoshell | Standard, Firespin | Velvet Wearable : Armored Backpack, Tactical Bandana, Military Beret, F-16 Fighter Helmet, Steel Skull Ballistic Mask, Extreme Infiltrator Mask, Peletor Lite-COM 3, Revision Exoshield, Crye Compact Assault Ghillie, Safariland P1 Covert Carrier, Blackhawk Tactical Shorts, Blackhawk Fury Gloves, Mustang Survival Ocean Racing Gloves

: Armored Backpack, Tactical Bandana, Military Beret, F-16 Fighter Helmet, Steel Skull Ballistic Mask, Extreme Infiltrator Mask, Peletor Lite-COM 3, Revision Exoshield, Crye Compact Assault Ghillie, Safariland P1 Covert Carrier, Blackhawk Tactical Shorts, Blackhawk Fury Gloves, Mustang Survival Ocean Racing Gloves Gear Camo : Grey Python, HCP Tiger, Kryptek Banshee, Kryptek Highlander, Kryptek Mandrake, Kryptek Neptune, Kryptek Nomad, Kryptek Raid, Kryptek Typhoon, Kryptek Yeti, NWI Type I, Pencott LN, Pencott MP, Pencott SD, Kryptek SS

: Grey Python, HCP Tiger, Kryptek Banshee, Kryptek Highlander, Kryptek Mandrake, Kryptek Neptune, Kryptek Nomad, Kryptek Raid, Kryptek Typhoon, Kryptek Yeti, NWI Type I, Pencott LN, Pencott MP, Pencott SD, Kryptek SS Weapon Camo : Dead Leaves, Kryptek Highlander, HCP Tiger, Kryptek Mandrake, Kryptek Banshee, Kryptek Neptune, Kryptek Nomad, Kryptek Yeti, Kryptek Raid, Kryptek Typhoon, Pencott LN, Pencott MP, Pencott SD, Pencott SS

: Dead Leaves, Kryptek Highlander, HCP Tiger, Kryptek Mandrake, Kryptek Banshee, Kryptek Neptune, Kryptek Nomad, Kryptek Yeti, Kryptek Raid, Kryptek Typhoon, Pencott LN, Pencott MP, Pencott SD, Pencott SS Customization: Buzz Cut, Crew Cut, Mustache D

In-Game Store: Ghost Coins

Tactical Trek Bundle : Crye Nightcap, Safariland TABC 3, High-Protection Shades, Versatile Pac, Armored Vest, Tactical Dry Top, Tactical Dry Pants, Blackhawk Trident Boots

: Crye Nightcap, Safariland TABC 3, High-Protection Shades, Versatile Pac, Armored Vest, Tactical Dry Top, Tactical Dry Pants, Blackhawk Trident Boots Light Scout Gear Bundle : Tarsier Eclipse NVG, OPS-Core Skullcrusher, Peltor Alert, Oakley Ballistic M Frame Alpha, Maritime Operations Pack, Safariland U1 Overt Carrier, Velocity Systems Range Shorts, UA Verge Mid Gore-Tex

: Tarsier Eclipse NVG, OPS-Core Skullcrusher, Peltor Alert, Oakley Ballistic M Frame Alpha, Maritime Operations Pack, Safariland U1 Overt Carrier, Velocity Systems Range Shorts, UA Verge Mid Gore-Tex Exoshell Bundle : Exoshell | Snow, Exoshell | Hill, Exoshell | Desert, Exoshell | Jungle

: Exoshell | Snow, Exoshell | Hill, Exoshell | Desert, Exoshell | Jungle Vehicles : Opheis | Emperor, GYPS MK. II | Flash, Exoshell | Oren, MC-1 Restraint | Emperor

: Opheis | Emperor, GYPS MK. II | Flash, Exoshell | Oren, MC-1 Restraint | Emperor Weapons: 416 Assault |Custom, M4A1 SCT | Custom, 516 | Survival, HTI | Brown, VHSD2 | Sentinel, TACT50 | Wolves, ACS12 |Custom, M82 | Survival

PvP

New! 1 Map: Riverbank

New! 2 Mission Milestones: Both new missions are related to the Pathfinder class. Overwatch : Scan or mark 30 enemies with the Azrael Drone. Alpha Pathfinder : Kill 1 of each class using the Pathfinder.

New! Pathfinder Class Adaptation

Matchmaking: Players are now kicked for inactivity after 30 sec instead of 120 sec.

Balancing: Reduced damage of M4A1 in PvP from 31 -> 29 Reduced damage of PDR in PvP from 32 -> 26 Reduced damage of VHS in PvP from 38 -> 36 Reduced damage of MP7 in PvP from 33 -> 30



Patch Highlights

Fixed an issue where players were noticing alternate reproductions of the DMR exploit post TU 2.1.0. This issue has been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see this occur in game; either the same or in a new form.

Fixed an issue where NPC drivers would not take any damage when being shot by AI Teammates.

Fixed an issue where after purchasing Forest Tactical Pants, players would no longer find the item in their inventory when rebooting the game.

Fixed an issue where patches would not be visible on the Rebel Ballistic Mask.

Fixed several issues with clipping on equippable items.

Fixed an issue where too many enemies would be present at the base of several Elite faction missions.

Fixed an issue where multiple intel would not unlock when completing Episode 2 missions.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes experience stuttering and crashes when running the game on the Vulkan API.

Fixed a PvP issue where teammates and enemies would sometimes be invisible to other players.

Fixed a PvP issue where players could sometimes notice other players in T pose and environmental corruptions after dying during a round.

Fixed several environmental and clipping issues on the Stoney Creek map.

Fixed an issue where players could experience freezes at any time while moving in Raids.

Fixed an issue where a weapon’s laser dots would appear as a black opaque square on several surfaces in Night Vision. Lasers impacted by this issue include: MAWL-DA and PEQ-15.

Patch Notes

AI

Fixed an issue where some downed enemies with investigation icon could not be killed.

Fixed an issue where the sound of Azrael drones would not disappear after drones left the area.

AI Teammates

Fixed an issue where AI Teammates would jump over a fence instead of going through the breached spot.

Fixed an issue where sometimes an AI Teammate would teleport to revive another Teammate in a sunken vehicle.

Fixed an issue where AI Teammates would sometimes get stuck with their parachute open after landing.

Fixed an issue where NPC drivers would not take any damage when being shot by AI Teammates.

Fixed an issue where Fixit and Vasily AI Teammates would sometimes get stuck midair.

Customization

Fixed an issue where a texture glitch would happen above player knees when walking or running with Vasily Pants equipped.

Fixed an issue where after purchasing Forest Tactical Pants, players would no longer find the item in their inventory when rebooting the game.

Fixed an issue where the Fourth Echelon Top’s Belt would disappear when being equipped with any vest.

Fixed an issue where patches would not be visible on the Rebel Ballistic Mask.

Fixed a problem where players reported Architect Vest and Architect Gloves couldn’t be dismantled.

Fixed an issue where Suppressor Operativo and Suppressor Operativo Brown would not match their colors in the weapon preview.

Fixed an issue where the L3GP NVGs would hang on the back of a player’s head when equipped with the Rebel Ballistic Mask.

Clipping

Fixed an issue where Prime Sam Fisher beard would clip while aiming with the COMPM4 sight scope.

Fixed an issue where longer beards would clip when the Half Mask and Airsoft Skull Mask are equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Shemagh would clip with multiple tops that have a collar.

Fixed an issue where the Golem Cape | Field Medic would clip with magazines present on the belt or chest.

Fixed an issue where the Urban Hero Jacket would clip with multiple masks.

Exploits

Fixed an issue where players were noticing alternate reproductions of the DMR exploit post TU 2.1.0. This issue has been addressed by the team as per player reports. Please let us know if you still see this occur in game; either the same or in a new form.



Gameplay

Fixed an issue where equipping weapons with specific attachments would result in an unnatural grip position. Attachments impacted by this issue include: RVG Vertical Foregrip, Rounded Angled Foregrip, and SHIFT Angled Short Grip.

Fixed an issue where landing a parachute at Pythagoras Hall would result in players performing a dive/swim animation onto concrete.

Missions

Fixed an issue where too many enemies would be present at the base of several Elite faction missions.

Fixed an issue where multiple intel would not unlock when completing Episode 2 missions.

PvP

Fixed an issue where a draw would end up with a victory when the Observer slot is occupied.

Fixed an issue where a corrupted transition can be seen between rounds when the Observer has the camera locked.

Fixed an issue where the Observer would sometimes see players in an unnatural position when deploying a drone.

Fixed an issue where players in a group would not get back to the matchmaking lobby if the player hosting the session quits the game in the end match screen.

Fixed an issue where some teammates would sometimes appear as enemies in the Team Widget during the briefing stage.

Fixed an issue where teammates would sometimes spawn far away from the rest of their team.

Fixed an issue where teammates and enemies would sometimes be invisible to other players.

Fixed an issue where players would hear “I’m marked,” when dying.

Fixed an issue where the tapping sound of surveillance systems would last long after the objective is taken.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes notice other players in T pose and environmental corruptions after dying during a round.

Fixed an issue where players would float above the ground when in prone camo or when falling after getting killed.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes enter a slide animation while running down the stairs of the water tower on the Cold War Bunker map.

Fixed several environmental and clipping issues on the Stoney Creek map.

Raid

Fixed an issue where players could experience freezes at any time while moving in Raids.

UI

Fixed an issue where players would not see AI Teammate markers on the mini map with the option turned ON.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode would be unavailable when too close to an NPC or object.

Fixed an issue where the Assault proficiency bonus status would appear incorrectly when changing to different screens.

Weapons