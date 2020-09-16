Zoals al eerder werd beloofd, zijn er nieuwe details gedeeld over Ghostrunner, de bliksemsnelle actiegame waarbij je met je trouwe katana’s hopen vijanden doorklieft. We weten intussen dat de game op 27 oktober zal uitkomen en de pre-orders kunnen inmiddels geplaatst worden.

De game zal je in totaal €29,99 kosten, maar als je er snel bij bent kan je momenteel profiteren van een leuke korting. PS Plus leden kunnen namelijk de game pre-orderen voor slechts €23,99 via de PlayStation Store. Daarbovenop krijg je ook nog eens een exclusieve katana cadeau, afhankelijk van het platform waar je de pre-order op plaatste.

Hieronder kan je wat meer info over de game nalezen, alsook een nieuwe trailer bekijken.

Ghostrunner is a hardcore first-person perspective slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.

The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life.

As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to

prevail.

One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly.

Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.