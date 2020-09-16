Een nieuwe korte teaser trailer is gedropt voor Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2 en we krijgen hiermee direct een wel erg indrukwekkende scène te zien. Zoals het een goede sniper betaamt, zien we een personage zijn doelwit afknallen van zo’n slordige 1506 meter ver. Het traject van een kogel door de lucht volgen, heeft bovendien zelfs iets therapeutisch.

Marek Tyminski, de CEO van CI Games, doet veel moeite om ons warm te maken voor deze titel:

The Sniper community really enjoyed the changes we made with Contracts and the sniper’s paradise sandboxes but, based on their feedback, we designed the latest game with very long-range shots in mind.

We hope to continue building on the best sniping gameplay around and make significant steps forward in bringing modern, realistic sniping experience to consoles and PC. Our team is really excited to introduce the extreme range campaign in Contracts 2.