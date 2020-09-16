

Er is weer een nieuwe sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en die is extra interessant voor PlayStation Plus abonnees. Leden van de betaalservice profiteren namelijk van een dubbele korting en met richting de 200 aanbiedingen zitten er mooie sales tussen.

We hebben alle aanbiedingen hieronder op een rijtje gezet, wat varieert van volledige games tot extra content. Voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Van €69,99 voor €29,39

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €33,99

Mortal Kombat 11 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack-bundel – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €23,79

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ultimate Edition – Van €114,99 voor €45,99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Dead by Daylight: Speciale Editie – Van €34,99 voor €13,99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter – Van €7,99 voor €6,39

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things-hoofdstuk – Van €11,99 voor €5,99

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

GTAV Premium Online Edition en Great White Shark-cashcard – Van €44,99 voor €19,79

Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Megalodon-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €34,19

Bundel met GTAV Premium Online Edition en Whale Shark-cashcard – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition – Van €89,99 voor €25,19

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Civilization VI uitbreidingsbundel – Van €39,99 voor €25,59

SnowRunner – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

SnowRunner – Premium Edition – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

No Man’s Sky – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Extra inhoud Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Gratis

Metro Exodus – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story – Van €17,99 voor €8,99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition – Van €64,99 voor €25,99

World War Z – Van €29,99 voor €10,19

World War Z – Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

World War Z – GOTY Edition – Van €49,99 voor €21,99

Saints Row: The Third Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €35,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Dishonored 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Warface 300 Kredits – Van €2,99 voor €2,09

Warface 500 Kredits – Van €4,99 voor €3,49

Warface 1000 Kredits – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

Warface 2500 Kredits – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Warface 5000 Kredits – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Warface 10 000 Kredits – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

The Outer Worlds – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe – Van €109,99 voor €32,99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – Van €89,99 voor €26,99

Dead by Daylight: Het hoofdstuk Vervloekte Nalatenschap – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate-hoofdstuk – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: The SAW Chapter – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: hoofdstuk DEMISE OF THE FAITHFUL – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: hoofdstuk SHATTERED BLOODLINES – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: hoofdstuk CURTAIN CALL – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: Leatherface – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

MLB The Show 20 – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Hunting Simulator 2 – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

GreedFall – Van €49,99 voor €16,99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

War Thunder – Mangusta – Van €44,99 voor €31,49

RAGE 2 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Van €49,99 voor €15,99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – Van €39,99 voor €17,59

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €42,49

Knack 2 – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Dishonored The Complete Collection – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €28,79

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Call of Duty: Ghosts en Season Pass-bundel – Van €109,99 voor €32,99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero) – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Farmer’s Dynasty – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Van €29,99 voor €10,19

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition-bundel – Van €54,99 voor €21,99

LEGO NINJAGO Movie videogame – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

The Surge 2 – Van €49,99 voor €16,99

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition – Van €59,99 voor €20,39

KNACK – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Rugby 20 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Batman: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most Wanted – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

Erica – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Jak II: Renegade – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Everybody’s Golf – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Jak 3 – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

The Council – Complete Season – Van €24,99 voor €6,49

Assassin’s Creed 3-pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster-pack (10x) – Van €7,99 voor €5,59

Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster-pack (3x) – Van €2,99 voor €2,09

Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster-pack (50x) – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

World of Warships: Legends — Arkansas Vechtersbaas – Van €26,99 voor €16,19

World of Warships: Legends – Vestzakslagschip – Van €35,99 voor €21,59

World of Warships: Legends – Torpedospecialist – Van €35,99 voor €21,59

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins-bundel – Van €39,99 voor €9,59

Skyforge: Grovewalker Collector’s Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Skyforge: Soundweaver Collector’s Edition – Van €34,99 voor €20,99

Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Pack – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Jak X: Combat Racing – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Shenmue III – Van €59,99 voor €21,59

Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €26,99

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death – Van €39,99 voor €11,19

Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition – Van €64,99 voor €19,49

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

MX Nitro: Unleashed – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut – Van €39,99 voor €10,39

Atomicrops – Van €12,99 voor €9,09

Mosaic Inhoud Deluxe Edition – Van €1,99 voor €0,99

Originele soundtrack van Mosaic – Van €5,99 voor €2,99

GoNNER – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

World War Z – Biohazard Weapon Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

World War Z – Last Aid Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,19

World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,79

World War Z – Marseille Episode – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

World War Z – Special Operations Forces Pack – Van €6,99 voor €4,19

World War Z – The Professionals Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

World War Z – War Heroes Pack – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 4: Metamorfose – Van €5,99 voor €3,59

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 3: Oordeel – Van €5,99 voor €3,59

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Episode 2: Overpeinzing – Van €5,99 voor €3,59

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Extra episode: Mevrouwtje – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Extra episode: De strijd – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Aanvalsgeweer NSR47 en onderdelen – Van €0,99 voor €0,69

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Chicago Typewriter en onderdelen – Van €0,99 voor €0,69

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Life Crystals x12 – Van €1,99 voor €1,59

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Life Crystals x25 – Van €3,99 voor €3,19

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Life Crystals x5 – Van €0,99 voor €0,79

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Python en onderdelen – Van €0,99 voor €0,69

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Samurai Edge en onderdelen – Van €0,99 voor €0,69

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Jachtgeweer TAP194 en onderdelen – Van €0,99 voor €0,69

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Sluipschuttersgeweer SVD en onderdelen – Van €0,99 voor €0,69

3on3 FreeStyle – 270 FS Points – Van €29,99 voor €23,99

3on3 FreeStyle – Big Joe-tekenset – Van €15,99 voor €11,19

3on3 FreeStyle – Fei Character Pack – Van €13,99 voor €5,59

3on3 FreeStyle – Ginger-tekenset – Van €15,99 voor €11,19

3on3 FreeStyle – Jimmy Character Pack – Van €15,99 voor €6,39

3on3 FreeStyle – Saru-tekenset – Van €15,99 voor €11,19

3on3 FreeStyle – Walker Character Pack – Van €15,99 voor €6,39

3on3 FreeStyle – 550 FS Points – Van €59,99 voor €47,99

War Thunder – AH-1S Cobra – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

War Thunder – AVRE – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Black Shark – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – EC-665 Tiger HAP – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Fiat G.91 R/4 – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – G-Lynx – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Hunter FGA.9 – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Invader – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

War Thunder – IS-6 – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

War Thunder – Japanese Pacific Campaign – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

War Thunder – JASDF Sabre – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

War Thunder – King Tiger – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

War Thunder – M4A1 FL10 – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

War Thunder – M4A4 Sherman – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

War Thunder – MiG-17AS – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Mustang – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

War Thunder – Object 120 – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – OF-40 Mk.2 (MTCA) – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

War Thunder – PG 02 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

War Thunder – Prinz Eugen – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

War Thunder – Saab J-29D – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Sabre Skyblazers – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – SAV 20.12.48 – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

War Thunder – Sea Hawk – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Shenyang F-5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

War Thunder – Strv 103-0 – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – Super AMX-30 – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

War Thunder – T29 – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

War Thunder – Type 74 mod G/Kai – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

War Thunder – US Starter Pack – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

War Thunder – USSR Starter Pack – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

War Thunder – Vautour IIA – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

War Thunder – VL Pyorremyrsky – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

War Thunder – Wyvern – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

