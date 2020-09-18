Een behoorlijke hoeveelheid nieuwe games, alsook downloadbare content is deze week in de PlayStation Store verschenen en zoals gebruikelijk hebben we hieronder natuurlijk weer alles op een rijtje gezet. Kijk dus snel verder wat er zoal beschikbaar is en of het interessant voor je is.
Games
- DayD: Through Time – €7,99 (PS4)
- Active Neurons 2 – €4,99 (PS4)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete – €59,99 (PS4)
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition – €49,99 (PS4)
- Educational Games for Kids – €12,99 (PS4)
- Spelunky 2 – €19,99 (PS4)
- Spot The Difference – €9,99 (PS4)
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Arsenal Edition – €34,99 (PS4)
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update FC Barcelona Edition – €34,99 (PS4)
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update FC Bayern München Edition – €34,99 (PS4)
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Juventus Edition – €34,99 (PS4)
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Manchester United Edition – €34,99 (PS4)
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Standard Edition – €29,99 (PS4)
- Flying Soldiers – €14,99 (PS4)
- Exp Parasite – €7,99 (PS4)
- Blast Brawl 2 – €9,99 (PS4)
- Dog Duty – €19,99 (PS4)
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto – €19,99 (PS4)
- Commandos 2 and Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack – €39,99 (PS4)
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster – €19,99 (PS4)
- Fluxteria Space Bundle – €4,99 (PS4)
- GORSD – €16,99 (PS4)
- Praetorians – HD Remaster – €19,99 (PS4)
- Tamiku – €4,99 (PS4)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds – €39,99 (PS4)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition – €49,99 (PS4)
Demo’s
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin demo (PS4)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha (PS4)
- Asterix and Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir demo (PS4)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo (PS4 – Enkel bij pre-order)
Downloadbare content
World of Warships: Legends (PS4)
- Baltische kanonneerboot – Gratis
Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)
Trailmakers (PS4)
- Skin-pakket 2 – €4,99
- Supporterspakket – €11,99
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (PS4)
Overwatch (PS4)
- Legendary + 5 Loot Boxes – €4,99
Wreckfest (PS4)
- Getaway Car Pack – €3,99
- Season Pass 2 – €12,99
Stellaris: Console Edition (PS4)
- Expansion Pass Three – €24,99
- Distant Stars Story Pack – €9,99
Banner of the Maid (PS4)
- The Oriental Pirate – €4,99
Death end re;Quest 2 (PS4)
- Added Weapon: Chainsaw – Gratis
- Added Weapon: Handy Wrench – Gratis
- Added Weapon: Toy Watergun – Gratis
- Blood Skelter Set – €1,99
- Ultimate Weapon Set – €2,99
For Honor (PS4)
- Gevechtspas van J4S3 – €9,99
- Gevechtsbundel van J4S3 – €24,99
Fortnite (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Celebration-pack – Gratis
Let it Die (PS4)
- Uncapping Pack: Bronze – €32,99
- Uncapping Pack: Silver – €59,99
- Uncapping Pack: Gold – €99,99
Rock Band (PS4)
- Monsters – All Time Low ft. blackbear – €1,49
- Flightless Bird, American Mouth – Iron and Wine – €1,99
Fairy Tail (PS4)
PES 2019 (PS4)
The Elder Scrolls Online (PS4)
- The Hailcinder Mount Pack – €24,99
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet (PS4)
- Blue Crab Island Expansion – €9,99
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (PS4)
- Arctic Fox-metgezelpakket – €14,99
- Grondleggerspakket 3 – €19,99
- Icewind Dale Bruenor skin- en featpakket – €9,99
- Icewind Dale Catti-brie skin- en featpakket – €9,99
- Icewind Dale Regis skin- en featpakket – €9,99
- Icewind Dale Wulfgar skin- en featpakket – €9,99
- Xanathar’s Goldfish-metgezelpakket – €4,99
- Yeti Tyke-metgezelpakket – €19,99
- Icewind Dale skin- en feat-combipakket – €32,99
- Wartsworth the Toad-metgezelpakket – €14,99
