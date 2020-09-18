Project CARS 3 is nu een kleine twee weken beschikbaar en beviel ons erg goed, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Uiteraard is geen enkele game perfect en moeten er nog wat zaken aangepast worden. Ontwikkelaar Slightly Mad Studios heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor de game, die je nu kunt downloaden en waarmee een aantal zaken worden aangepakt.
Update 1.05 is inhoudelijk geen grote update, maar verhelpt wel wat game crashes en bugs. Daarnaast wordt de carrièremodus eens nader onder de loep genomen en worden diverse tracks in moeilijkheidsgraad aangepast. Tot slot worden er op aspecten als audio, rendering en meer ook wat fixes losgelaten.
Voor alle details kan je hieronder de volledige patch notes bekijken:
Audio
- Fixed double audio when quitting during the 3-2-1 pre-race countdown
Rendering
- Toned down red crash vignette
- Fix for clouds popping in during races
- Fix for shiny vinyls when using gloss base
- Fix for shadow flickering that happens randomly in-game
GUI
- Player label corruption upon restarting a race fixed
- Improvements to replay-mode UI
- Fix being able to select anyone below p12 in spectator mode
- “Tuning” button in PreRaceMenu should show the name of currently-selected tuning setup
- Tuning button disabled in Rivals
- Fix for certain screens not showing “Blizzard” weather type
- Weather info made consistent throughout all screens in-game
- Enable photomode in replay
- Assign default colours to be used by patterns ( black, white, grey )
- Added hint on screen for how to take a photo in photomode
- Player Label improvements
- Hide lap counter on point-to-point tracks
- Fix for subtitles being stuck on in races
Career
- Increased Difficulty for Road E
- Increased Road D Hot Lap 3 target time
- Increased Road D Pace Setter 2 target time
- Increased Difficulty for GT C & GT B
- Adjusted Race Length for GT C Race5
- Adjusted Race Length for GT B Race5
- Adjusted difficulty for Challenges Championships to fit the other changes
- Adjusted number of corners to master in GT A Majors Long Beach from 10 to 9
- Fix for invalid lap time during rolling starts at Havana Capitolio
- Fix for the red car in championship 2nd round race
Online
- Always use users choice for gearing when in quick play and scheduled events
- Player now returns to lobby when quitting out of spectator mode
- Rivals event participation rewards increased
Crash Fixes
- Fixed a crash when tuning the XJ220 and the McLaren F1
- Crash fix on re-entering from a replay, if the user had selected replay from a customisation screen
- Fix crash when last style has been removed
- Fix customisation rims size crashing if moving between vehicles with different number of available sizes
- Fixed crash when entering “deal of the day” via the career
Vehicles
- Formula E: Logo name and country flag change