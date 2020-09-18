Project CARS 3 is nu een kleine twee weken beschikbaar en beviel ons erg goed, zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Uiteraard is geen enkele game perfect en moeten er nog wat zaken aangepast worden. Ontwikkelaar Slightly Mad Studios heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor de game, die je nu kunt downloaden en waarmee een aantal zaken worden aangepakt.

Update 1.05 is inhoudelijk geen grote update, maar verhelpt wel wat game crashes en bugs. Daarnaast wordt de carrièremodus eens nader onder de loep genomen en worden diverse tracks in moeilijkheidsgraad aangepast. Tot slot worden er op aspecten als audio, rendering en meer ook wat fixes losgelaten.

Voor alle details kan je hieronder de volledige patch notes bekijken: