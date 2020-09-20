Het duurt niet bijster lang meer voordat we onze innerlijke gangster kunnen bovenhalen met Empire of Sin, de tactische strategy titel van Romero Games. Paradox Interactive en Romero Games kondigden namelijk aan dat Empire of Sin vanaf 1 december verkrijgbaar zal zijn voor de PS4, Xbox One en pc. Een hele hoop bekende en minder bekende gangstergezichten maken deel uit van dit gangsterepos, waarin verraad en bedrog centraal staan.

Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van de game nalezen, maar je kan ook een nieuwe trailer bekijken die de verschillende aspecten van de game mooi in beeld brengt. Pre-orders staan nu ook live via de PlayStation Store.

Empire of Sin is a new strategy game brought to you by Romero Games and Paradox Interactive that puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. Slip into the shoes of one of the fourteen real and historically inspired mob bosses such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair, or Goldie Garneau and assemble a rag-tag gang, build and manage your criminal empire, and defend your turf from rival gangs. It’s up to you to hustle, charm, and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there—break a leg!

Key Features