

Crystal Dynamics heeft update 1.07 voor Marvel’s Avengers uitgebracht. De patch weegt 4GB op de PlayStation 4 en is volgens de ontwikkelaar de grootste update voor de game tot nu toe. Dat zien we ook wel terug aan de uitgebreide changelog. In totaal worden er meer dan 1000 problemen opgelost, zo meldt Crystal Dynamics.

Marvel’s Avengers wordt met de nieuwste update op veel vlakken verbeterd. Zo worden problemen in de singleplayer campagne aangepakt, maar is ook de matchmaking verbeterd. Ook de combat en de user interface worden niet vergeten en tevens zijn er platformspecfieke fixes doorgevoerd.

De volledige patch notes van update 1.07 voor Marvel’s Avengers check je hieronder.