Een van de kleinere games die tijdens of even na de lancering van de PlayStation 5 uit moet komen is JETT: The Far Shore. Helaas gaat dit niet meer door, want het spel is uitgesteld naar volgend jaar.

Superbrothers en Pine Scented Software hebben in een statement laten weten dat zij sinds de onthulling van JETT: The Far Shore aardig zijn opgeschoten, maar dat het einde nog niet in zicht is. Daarom is besloten om de game uit te stellen naar volgend jaar. Of dit begin 2021 of pas eind 2021 zal zijn werd niet medegedeeld.

De volledige statement is als volgt:

Revealing JETT: The Far Shore in June 2020 was an absolute thrill, and it has been a delight to uncloak after so long in stealth.

The JETT squad has been moved and motivated by the love, curiosity and support directed our way. We’re glad to report we’ve come a long way in a brief while, and that JETT is shaping up to be something pretty special.

However, as of now it seems we’re in need of more time in order for JETT to soar, and for the squad to complete this interstellar trip in good condition. JETT: The Far Shore is now fixin’ to deploy in 2021 on PlayStation consoles and PC on the Epic Games Store. Hectic times, so we’ve revised our trajectory. It’ll be stellar, when it alights.

While we’ll be on the quiet side for a while longer, look to @jettxyz where we’re regularly surfacing JETT gifs.

Meanwhile at JETT.fyi you can subscribe to the JETT email bulletin, where we’ll eventually shed some light on JETT and its all-star squad, and where we’ll exclusively debut occasional a/v tidbits (such as today’s tidbit “Soak In Brine”).