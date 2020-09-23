One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 weet werkelijk van geen ophouden als het op personages aankomt. Het aanbod blijft groeien en ditmaal is het de gigantische Urouge die zijn intrede zal doen. Urouge zal deel uitmaken van het “Worst Generation Character Pack”, dat we in de loop van de herfst mogen verwachten.

Om ons voor te bereiden op zijn komst, wordt zijn personage al even aan ons voorgesteld aan de hand van een korte beschrijving én uiteraard een korte trailer. Check alles hieronder voor meer info.

Urouge is a Sky Islander who commands the Fallen Monk Pirates. As a large man who fights with an oversized Kanabo, he is known as the Mad Monk, though his personality isn’t as pious as the name might suggest. Like Luffy, he is one of the Eleven Supernovas. His biggest accomplishment: defeating one of the Big Mom Pirates’ Four Sweet Commanders.