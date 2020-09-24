Eergisteren liet Hello Games weten dat er volgende week een nieuwe update zou uitkomen voor No Man’s Sky. Als je de game opstart, zal je zien dat deze update nu al beschikbaar is.

De nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky heeft de naam ‘Origins’ meegekregen en bevat nieuwe content. Er zijn nieuwe planeten om te bezoeken en daarop is nieuwe flora en fauna te zien. Gigantische gebouwen die je treft bevatten nieuwe verhalen en dus is er nu nog meer om te ontdekken in de toch al gigantische game.

Om je een voorproefje te geven op wat je onder andere kunt tegenkomen na het installeren van ‘Origins’, is er een trailer vrijgegeven, die je hieronder kunt zien. Daaronder de patchnotes van deze update.