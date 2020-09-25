

Met de release van Mafia: Definitive Edition vandaag/morgen zijn ook de Trophies online verschenen en zoals gebruikelijk bij grote releases hebben we een overzicht voor jullie. De Trophies zijn allemaal vanzelfsprekend, gezien het neerkomt op missies uitspelen, collectables en bepaalde acties uitvoeren.

Niks is al te ingewikkeld, maar wel wordt er met de ‘Classic’ modus wat van je gevraagd, namelijk dat je de game in z’n geheel uitspeelt op de klassieke moeilijkheidsgraad. De grootste uitdaging hier is de race voltooien die op deze moeilijkheidsgraad zeer uitdagend is.

De game op Classic uitspelen kun je direct doen voor de platinum, maar ook kun je het in twee playthroughs doen waarbij je de game op de moderne moeilijkheidsgraden begint. Tot slot kun je de collectables verzamelen tijdens het spelen, maar ook via Chapter Select.

Platinum

The Original Gangster

-Obtained all Mafia: Definitive Edition Trophies

Goud

A Life of Crime

-Completed the game on Easy, Medium, or Hard difficulty

Made Man

-Completed the game on Classic difficulty

The Whole Story

-Completed the Collection

Zilver

Supercharged

-Won the race

Motor Museum

-Collected 30 vehicles in the Garage

Lending Library

-Found all Pulp Magazines

Picture Book Connoisseur

-Found all copies of Gangsters Monthly

Full Set

-Found all ‘Gangsters of the United States’ cigarette cards

Car Thief Number One

-Found all of the hidden cars

Mystery Fox Domination

-Found all Mystery Foxes

Brons

A Chase through the Night

-Completed “An Offer You Can’t Refuse”

The Back Streets of Little Italy

-Completed “Running Man”

The Way this City Works

-Completed “Molotov Party”

Gangs of Lost Heaven

-Completed “Ordinary Routine”

Neighborhood Hero

-Completed “Fair Play”

Good Night for a Walk Anyways

-Completed “Sarah”

Storm Cloud over Chinatown

-Completed “Better Get Used to It”

Murder in the House of God

-Completed “The Saint and the Sinner”

Your Canuck Cousins

-Completed “A Trip to the Country”

Rat in the House

-Completed “Omerta”

Blood on Beech Hill

-Completed “Visiting Rich People”

Best Laid Plans

-Completed “Great Deal”

The Day the War Began

-Completed “Bon Appétit”

Death on the Water

-Completed “Happy Birthday”

When God Stops Smiling

-Completed “You Lucky …”

The Day the War Ended

-Completed “Crème de la Crème”

A View from the Top

-Completed “Election Campaign”

Into the Lion’s Den

-Completed “Just For Relaxation”

That Last Big Score

-Completed “Moonlighting”

Friends and Family

-Completed “The Death of Art”

Lined Pockets

-Paid a fine to the Lost Heaven Police Department

Not Taken In

-Resisted arrest by the Lost Heaven Police Department

Heat from the Cops

-Lost the cops after accruing a five star police chase

Car Enthusiast

-Lockpicked 5 cars on the streets of Lost Heaven and environs

That Motor can Move

-Reached 50mph while driving the Bolt Ace

Stunt Rider

-Performed a wheelie for 3 seconds

Quite the Collection

-Collected 15 vehicles in the Garage

Pulp Fiction

-Found a Pulp Magazine

Comic Violence

-Found a copy of Gangsters Monthly

Family History

-Found a ‘Gangsters of the United States’ cigarette card

On the Trail

-Found a hidden car

Mystery Fox Discovered

-Found a Mystery Fox

Not Classy

-Took Paulie to a Place of Disrepute