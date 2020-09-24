Sony PlayStation heeft aangekondigd dat de ‘Big in Japan’ promotie weer is teruggekeerd naar de PlayStation Store. Dit is een sale die voornamelijk bestaat uit games afkomstig van Japanse ontwikkelaars. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 50%, dus daarmee kan je flink besparen.
Gezien het om bijna 400 aanbiedingen gaat, hebben we een selectie van de sales hieronder neergezet. Voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. Deze sale duurt tot woensdag 7 oktober middernacht.
- Tekken 7 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Resident Evil 3 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Van €69,99 voor €39,89
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Persona 5 Royal – Van €59,99 voor €44,99
- NioH 2 – Van €69,99 voor €39,89
- Judgment – Van €59,99 voor €25,19
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition – Van €114,99 voor €18,39
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – Van €109,99 voor €32,99
- Resident Evil 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – Van €69,99 voor €20,99
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49
- NioH 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €60,29
- SoulCalibur VI – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- TOKYO GHOUL:re [CALL to EXIST] – Van €69,99 voor €34,99
- Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind + Concertvideo – Van €39,99 voor €29,99
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €17,49
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song – Van €49,99 voor €12,49
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- End of Zoe – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- World of Final Fantasy – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Yakuza 5 Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – Van €59,99 voor €20,99
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – Van €59,99 voor €19,79
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- SteinsGate 0 – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €42,49
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa – Van €24,99 voor €2,49
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99
- Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €37,49
- Vanquish – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- LA-MULANA – Van €14,99 voor €9,89
- LA-MULANA 2 – Van €24,99 voor €18,74
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn – Van €4,99 voor €2,49
PSX / @MGNT is t mogelijk dat dit soort sales een keer op alfabetische volgorde wordt gezet. Zoek me een gaatje elke keer
Leuke aanbiedingen, maar het geld leg ik lekker apart voor wat PlayStation 5 games.
Ik zie er niets leuks tussen voor mezelf. Ik pas.
@Melvin: Komen er games uit op de ps5? Of bedoel je wat DLC van spiderman en gran turismo?
@Melvin:
Dit maal 3 echter ga ik wel fist of the north star aanschaffen en resident evil 3 zodat ik deze op de ps5 ga spelen. Voorlopig ga ik mij focussen op Mafia 1 remake en asterix en obelix xxl3 ( aanrader als je een kind hebt van onder de 10 jaar. Leuke couch coop)