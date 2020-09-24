

Sony PlayStation heeft aangekondigd dat de ‘Big in Japan’ promotie weer is teruggekeerd naar de PlayStation Store. Dit is een sale die voornamelijk bestaat uit games afkomstig van Japanse ontwikkelaars. Hierbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 50%, dus daarmee kan je flink besparen.

Gezien het om bijna 400 aanbiedingen gaat, hebben we een selectie van de sales hieronder neergezet. Voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht. Deze sale duurt tot woensdag 7 oktober middernacht.