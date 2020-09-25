

Er is alweer bijna een week voorbij en dat betekent dat er weer nieuwe games zijn verschenen in de PlayStation Store en ook aan downloadbare content zal het niet ontbreken. Zoals altijd hebben we alles bij elkaar gezocht en hieronder op een rijtje gezet, dus kijk snel verder om te zien wat er zoal is uitgekomen.

Games

Downloadbare content

Warface: Breakout (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

NASCAR Heat 5 (PS4)

Rock Band (PS4)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4)

3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PS4)

Fortnite (PS4)

SnowRunner (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Rocket League (PS4)

Civilization VI (PS4)

Lethal League Blaze (PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)