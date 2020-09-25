Er is alweer bijna een week voorbij en dat betekent dat er weer nieuwe games zijn verschenen in de PlayStation Store en ook aan downloadbare content zal het niet ontbreken. Zoals altijd hebben we alles bij elkaar gezocht en hieronder op een rijtje gezet, dus kijk snel verder om te zien wat er zoal is uitgekomen.
Games
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – €39,99 (PS4)
- Mafia: Trilogy – €59,99 (PS4)
- Feather – (PS4)
- Little Big Workshop – €19,99 (PS4)
- BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race – €29,99 (PS4)
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys – €12,99 (PS4)
- Fight of Animals – €12,99 (PS4)
- Going Under – €19,99 (PS4)
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles – €12,99 (PS4)
- Pool – €9,99 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 – €49,99 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition – €69,99 (PS4)
- UNRAILED! – €19,99 (PS4)
- CastleStorm II – €19,99 (PS4)
- Donut Break – €7,99 (PS4)
- Jet Set Knights – €9,99 (PS4)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse – Deluxe Edition – €29,99 (PS4)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Bundle – €39,99 (PS4)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – €59,99 (PS4)
- Epic Dumpster Bear 2 – €4,99 (PS4)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – €29,99 (PS4)
- Pixel Gladiator – €4,99 (PS4)
- TrollHunters Defenders of Arcadia – €39,99 (PS4)
- Ginga Force – €19,99 (PS4)
- OhShape – €19,99 (PS VR)
- Budget Cuts – €24,99 (PS VR)
Downloadbare content
Warface: Breakout (PS4)
- Deluxe Edition-upgrade – €9,99
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)
- Additional Character Set (Belial) – €6,99
- Character Pass 2 – €34,99
- Color Pack 7 – €0,99
- Color Pack 8 – €2,99
- Color Pack 9 – €2,99
NASCAR Heat 5 (PS4)
- September Pack – €12,99
Rock Band (PS4)
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett – €1,49
- I Know What I Am – Band of Skulls – €1,99
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4)
- The Worst Generation Pack – €11,99
3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock (PS4)
- Armistice – €9,99
- Modern Ships Pack – €4,99
Fortnite (PS4)
- Corrupted Legends-pack – €15,99
SnowRunner (PS4)
- Clasico Pack – €3,99
Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Annual Pass – €24,99
- Legends Pack – €4,99
- Official Tournaments and Stadia Pack – €14,99
Rocket League (PS4)
- Endo-starterspakket – €4,49
- Jäger-pakket – €19,99
- PlayStation Plus-pakket – Gratis
Civilization VI (PS4)
- Byzantium and Gaul-pack – €8,99
Lethal League Blaze (PS4)
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
Er is maar 1 game die ik ga downloaden deze maand, en dat is genshin impact!
F2p tot 4player Coop Zelda breath of the wild look-a-like. Heb er echt dikke zin in!
28ste te spelen, de 26ste preloaden als het goed is.
@7th-son: Net opgezocht, ziet er idd goed uit. Thanx voor de tip 🙂
@7th-son: ziet er goed uit. Zeker een poging waard. Thanks