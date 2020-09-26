

Crystal Dynamics heeft een nieuwe update voor Marvel’s Avengers uitgerold en die brengt de game naar versie 1.08. Deze update komt ook vrij snel na update 1.07 die maar liefst meer dan 1.000 problemen aanpakte, zoals je hier kunt lezen.

Vanzelfsprekend hoort ook bij update 1.08 een lijst met patch notes en die hebben we hieronder neergezet. Spelers krijgen na het updaten trouwens een beloning, zo mag je 250 Polychoron en 500 Uru verwachten ter compensatie voor de connectieproblemen van de afgelopen dagen.

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Various Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative fixes, including:

Various Crash & Stability fixes

Fixed a rare issue when selecting “Once an Avenger” inadvertently sent the player to the wrong mission.

Fixed an issue keeping some mission chains from completing properly when all requirements are met. (Example: Reigning Supreme)

Combat

Various combat fixes/tuning, including:

Captain America can now smash through doors.*

Fixed an issue where overcharge meters were inappropriately decreasing during a team finisher.

Tuning

Improved responsiveness when entering sprint flight from jumping as Iron Man.

Improved responsiveness for light air hammer attacks as Thor.

Improved reliability of Iron Man’s Thruster Uppercut.

Improved presentation of Captain America’s sprinting block.*

Tuned the SPIN Keeper’s standard attack, reduced heroic drain, and added an offscreen attack indicator.*

Tuning to Adept Drone, Synthoid, and Keeper

Added new standard attack to Drone and Keeper.

Adjusted homing attack to happen less frequently.*

Adjusted homing projectile to be more balanced.*

Increased global cooldown for all quantum homing projectile attacks.*

Adjusted quantum shard projectiles so they are no longer unblockable.*

Gear, Challenges & Rewards

Various Gear, Challenges, & Reward fixes/tuning including:

Addressed an issue where refreshing a missing weekly mission would result in a crash. Weekly missions should now appear as intended. We’ve temporarily disabled refreshing incomplete challenges; full functionality will be restored in the next update.

Addressed an issue where Villain Sectors would not properly refresh, which caused players to miss out on weekly rewards.

Fixed additional issues that prevented daily requisitions from clearing as intended.

Granted players the Iconic Iron Man outfit if they lost it due to an outfit bug.

Fixed a broken Legendary reward that was incorrectly set to Power Level 1.

Addressed issues with how the Insurmountable perk was being applied to gear drops.

Fixed an issue where some users would not be granted any rewards upon completing an Elite Heroic Hive run.

Guarded against a specific scenario that caused Kamala to lose a skill point. We are still investigating retroactive fixes.

Adjusted loot tables in Mega Hives to increase the chances additional loot will be awarded.*

Upcoming Changes

We are in the final stages of testing the following features, and hope to have them rolled out in a near-term patch:

Subtitle Size Options*

High Contrast Mode

War Zone Ping System*

A toggle option for Hero icons to remain always visible*

*Features and tuning based on player feedback

Known Issues & Workarounds

Progression Loss Issue

Presentation: This is a rare bug that results in a player’s Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.

Note: If you encounter this issue, immediately try using a backup save.

Backup Saves are available in the Settings menu under Gameplay. This feature backs up your save files. Your progress will be saved around every hour and can potentially help retrieve and revert to a different save file. Please note this may not work for everyone experiencing this issue.

Status [9/23]: We have resolved this issue on PC and Xbox and have an upcoming near-term fix for PlayStation. We understand the severity of this bug and are working diligently to get the fix out as soon as possible.

“More Than Inhuman” not appearing on War Table

Presentation: This is a rare issue where the “More than Inhuman” mission does not appear on the War Table.

Status [9/23]: We are actively investigating.

Various PS4 Trophy Bugs

Presentation: Reported issues with an array of trophies, including:

Former Glory: Complete the “Iconic Avengers” mission chain

Old Fashioned Beat Down: Complete HARM Challenges I to V

The Best Defense: Defeat any 20 different enemy types

Tentative Peace: Complete 15 Villain Sectors

Gold Star Success: Complete 100 assignments

Holding it Down: Complete 30 War Zones at Challenge III or higher rating

Status [9/23]: Fixed several known issues around PS4 Trophy bugs. We are actively investigating the remaining.

Various Skill Point Bugs

Presentation: This presents one of several ways, including:

Hulk having an extra skill point at 50

Kamala missing a skill point at 50

Thor missing a skill point at 50

Black Widow missing a skill point at 50

Status [9/23]: We have guarded against one issue causing Kamala to lose a skill point and are actively investigating the remaining scenarios.