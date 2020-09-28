Vanop de Tokyo Game Show is een heleboel nieuwe informatie vrijgegeven over Scarlet Nexus, de futuristische JRPG van Bandai Namco waarin jij het opneemt tegen een leger buitenaardse wezens met behulp van allerlei superkrachten. Zo leerden we nu bij dat Scarlet Nexus een hele hoop personages zal bevatten, waaronder Kasane Randall en Yuito Sumeragi die beiden dienst doen als protagonist van het verhaal. Die tweede kreeg overigens ook een eigen trailer die zijn achtergrondverhaal en zijn vaardigheden wat meer uit de doeken doet.

Daarnaast spelen nog een hoop andere personages een belangrijke rol in het verhaal en ook die werden aan ons voorgesteld. Hieronder kan je dan ook de nieuwe info nalezen én de trailer van Yuito bekijken. De geïnteresseerden onder ons kunnen ook de volledige Scarlet Nexus presentatie nakijken onderaan, waar ook een stukje nieuwe gameplay werd getoond.

Scarlet Nexus heeft momenteel nog geen specifieke releasedatum, maar waarschijnlijk zal die ergens in de loop van 2021 vallen.

Another Protagonist

Kasane Randall (voiced by Asami Seto)

Superpower: Psychokinesis

Service Record Status: New Recruit

Cool, rational, and indifferent to others.

An elite with an exceptional combat sense and superpower, she was scouted by the OSF and graduated from training school at the top of her class.

Kasane has been having the “red strings dream” for a long time, but she herself doesn’t know what it means and finds it strange.

The gameplay of Scarlet Nexus plays out via a dual protagonist system divided into Yuito and Kasane volumes.

It is one story depicted from different viewpoints.

Look forward to more details in the future.

■ Other Suppression Force (OSF) Soldiers

Tsugumi Nazar (voiced by Marika Kouno)

Superpower: Clairvoyance

Service Record Status: 12 Years

A shy girl who is bashful in front of strangers.

She gets extremely nervous and tenses up when having a conversation with someone, and gets upset about it later.

She is unexpectedly competitive and does not lose composure during battle, so she has high capability as a soldier.

Gemma Garrison (voiced by Ryota Takeuchi)

Superpower: Hardening

Service Record Status: 38 Years

A calm and composed OSF soldier.

Since superpowers become weaker as the brain ages, the OSF is taking measures to suppress physical growth, but Gemma has gradually begun aging and appears somewhat older than the other soldiers.

While that means his retirement is not far off, it also proves he is a reliable veteran and combat expert who has survived countless battles.

Luka Travers (voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki)

Superpower: Teleportation

Service Record Status: 22 Years

While he may appear to be a gentle little boy who can be mistaken for a little girl, he is actually a brilliant and collected OSF soldier who can analyze any situation and come to a decision.

He is experienced and high-ranking within the OSF, and has the ability to be counted as one of the “Septentrions,” seven members of the OSF with particularly outstanding ability.

■ Package Visual (Near Final)