Ook Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris kreeg op de Tokyo Game Show zijn tijd in de spotlight. De game is intussen al een tijdje uit en Bandai Namco liet ons weten dat we nog een heleboel nieuwe content in de toekomst mogen verwachten. Goed nieuws, want daar zit ook gratis DLC tussen!

Eén van de grootste updates die we mogen verwachten is de “Ancient Apostle” reeks. Deze zal bestaan uit vier delen én is volledig gratis. Daarnaast is er ook een uitbreiding voorzien waar we wel centjes voor zullen moeten neerleggen, in de vorm van “Myosotis”. Ten slotte komen er ook nog heel wat nieuwe speelbare personages aan, dus voldoende content is verzekerd.

Hieronder kan je een verslag van de belangrijkste zaken uit de presentatie nalezen. Ook de trailer voor “Ancient Apostle” en de volledige Tokyo Game Show presentatie kan je hier bekijken.

Free Update #1 – Ancient Apostle: The Reaper of the Forest (Sinon)

A legend about an archer who fell into forbidden love with a divine beast.

A terrifying divine beast who resembles the grim reaper lived in the great forest.

People relied on a young archeress that often was called “the free shooter” to slay this beast. Although she and the beast fell in love besides their differences.

The people became furious when they discovered this, and killed both the beast and the archeress. After their death, they make anyone who steps foot into the forest lose their way, transforming the forest into the “lost forest.”

Kirito and Sinon investigate multiple cases of villagers getting assaulted near the “lost forest.”

Paid Downloadable Content: Myosotis

Kirito dreams of losing Eugeo in a battle against the Administrator.

“I may lose someone I care about with my current strength,” Kirito thought, and sets out on a journey with Eugeo.

All Game Heroines Thus Far Coming as Playable Characters

All Sword Art Online game-original characters will be playable in Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris via a free update in 2021.

“Another Heroine Inverter” is a story that will connect to the first-print limited production bonus original voice drama CD’s story.

Will the game heroines help Kirito as adventurers?

New cosmetics and sub-episodes will also be added for each heroine.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel‘s original heroine Edith will make an appearance.

Please look forward to more information.

Free Update #2 – Ancient Apostle: The Forbidden Knight (Tiese)

A legend about a knight who was sealed away in a valley hundreds of years ago…

Tiese receives a letter from her uncle who lives in the western empire.

In this letter, information that would become useful for the human forces were drawn.

Kiriro, Eugeo, and Tiese head for Tiese’s uncle based on this information.

Free Update #3 – Ancient Apostle: The Bruised King (Selka)

A legend about a blue spell which destroyed villages near Windbreak Ridge.

Kirito hears about a plague called “The Blue Thorn” from a merchant.

Kirito notices that the source is near Rulid Village, and takes Alice with him to investigate…

Free Update #4 – Ancient Apostle: The Blue-Eyed Demon (Silica)

A legend about demons, kidnappers, and beings from beyond the dimensional gates.

Silica was tasked with investigating the cases of missing people in the South Empire.

She and Kirito go to the South Empire to get to the bottom of it, but what they found there was a familiar, blue-eyed demon…