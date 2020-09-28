

Aanstaande vrijdag verschijnt Star Wars: Squadrons en vanzelfsprekend zijn er de nodige Trophies in de game aanwezig om te verdienen. Om alle Trophies te bemachtigen zul je de game veel moeten spelen, zo is een vereiste dat je 1000 Starfighters uitschakelt.

Ook zul je de campagne op de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad moeten zien te voltooien, het maximale level moeten bereiken en nog veel meer. Alle Trophies die je in de game kunt verdienen hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, dus kijk snel verder.

Platinum

Platinum Pilot

-Earned every Trophy in STAR WARS™: Squadrons.

Goud

The Galaxy’s Finest (Ace)

-Completed the campaign on Ace difficulty.

Ultimate Weapon

-Destroyed 1000 starfighters in Dogfight matches.

Zilver

The Galaxy’s Finest (Veteran)

-Completed the campaign on Veteran difficulty.

Special Modifications

-Acquired 50 components for your starfighters.

Seasoned Star Pilot

-Reached Pilot Level 40.

Great Shot, Kid

-Dealt the final blow to the enemy’s flagship in a Fleet Battle.

I Know a Few Maneuvers

-Destroyed 10 starfighters while drifting in Dogfight.

Across the Stars

-Won a Ranked Fleet Battles match on every map.

Mission Accomplished

-Earned all Medals in a Story mission.

Fully Decorated

-Earned all Story Medals on any difficulty.

Unstoppable Ace

-Destroyed 250 starfighters in Dogfight matches.

Brons

The Galaxy’s Finest (Story Mode)

-Completed the campaign on Story Mode difficulty.

The Galaxy’s Finest (Pilot)

-Completed the campaign on Pilot difficulty.

Dressed for the Job You Want

-Equipped your pilot with their first Legendary cosmetic.

A Starfighter of Your Own

-Acquired your first starfighter component.

A Better Idea

-Modified a starfighter’s preset loadout in multiplayer.

A Promising Career

-Reached Pilot Level 10.

Victory for the New Republic

-Won 10 Ranked Fleet Battles as the New Republic.

Victory for the Empire

-Won 10 Ranked Fleet Battles as the Galactic Empire.

Heavy Hitter

-Dropped 50 bombs to damage Capital Ship hulls across multiple Ranked Fleet Battles.

Begin the Ceremony

-Earned your first Award.

Found Your Place

-Completed your Ranked placement matches.

I Have You Now

-Won 15 Dogfight matches.

Stay on Target

-Won 15 Co-op Fleet Battles vs. AI.

Stronger Together

-Won any match while playing in a party.

Stun ‘Em

-Disabled the same player five times in one match.

Sound Strategy

-Destroyed your first subsystem.

Fearless

-Destroyed an enemy while your hull integrity was 5% or lower.

Back From the Brink

-Returned to the Hangar with less than 5% hull integrity.

Trigger Happy

-Dealt more than 50,000 laser damage in a single match.

Squadron Hunter

-Destroyed four of each starfighter class in Dogfight matches.

Unkillable

-Evaded or countered 5 lock-ons in a row during a single match.

The Trap is Set

-Damaged 5 enemies with Seeker Mines in a single match.

Shallow Grave

-Used Tactical Shields or Supply Droids to rescue near-death allies 10 times in Ranked Fleet Battles.

Got ‘Em

-Destroyed a disabled starfighter 10 times across multiple Dogfight matches.

Denied

-Shot down 30 missiles, bombs, or mines in Ranked Fleet Battles.

Fracture at Fostar Haven

-Completed the Prologue.

Together, Vanguard

-Destroyed the Cruiser at Cavas without backup.

Asset Secured

-Acquired the Not Even Close Medal.

Temporary Guardian

-Acquired the Marksman Medal.

Safety in the Storm

-Protected the entire convoy in the Zavian Abyss.

Flames Over Mon Cala

-Destroyed all fuel pods at Mon Cala.

Baited

-Destroyed a New Republic fighter using a core near Sissubo.

Against the Current

-Acquired the Thread the Needle Medal.

Punch It

-Maintained maximum speed during the Galitan escape.

Combat Pilot

-Destroyed 50 starfighters in Dogfight matches.

Stomped

-Won a Fleet Battles vs. AI match with both Capital Ships and your Flagship intact.