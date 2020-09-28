

Ontwikkelaar Omega Force en uitgever Koei Tecmo hebben op de Tokyo Game Show afgelopen weekend Dynasty Warriors 9 aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Oftewel, de game komt op alle denkbare platformen uit en de release staat voor begin 2021 gepland.

Gezien de franchise al jaren min of meer hetzelfde brengt, valt van het negende deel niet veel anders te verwachten. Helaas hebben we nog geen gameplay footage, maar wel is er een eerste teaser trailer vrijgegeven en die kan je hieronder bekijken, samen met met wat keyfeatures.