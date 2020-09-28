Ontwikkelaar Omega Force en uitgever Koei Tecmo hebben op de Tokyo Game Show afgelopen weekend Dynasty Warriors 9 aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc. Oftewel, de game komt op alle denkbare platformen uit en de release staat voor begin 2021 gepland.
Gezien de franchise al jaren min of meer hetzelfde brengt, valt van het negende deel niet veel anders te verwachten. Helaas hebben we nog geen gameplay footage, maar wel is er een eerste teaser trailer vrijgegeven en die kan je hieronder bekijken, samen met met wat keyfeatures.
- Siege Battles – Fight for the castle in an evolved Siege Battles where the area surrounding the castle is the battlefield. Capture the castle gates by various means including destruction, annihilation, and infiltration, and fight with the ultimate goal of controlling the castle.
- Diplomacy – Players can experience various Ways of Life, including sovereign, shogun, private, non-government, and more. Interacting with various officers and building relationships will lead to stronger nation building.
- Edit Function – Mix and match your favorite parts to create an original officer edit all your own. Through various events that unfold with Dynasty Warriors officers, your personal “Three Kingdoms experience” will play out even more dramatically.