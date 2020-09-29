

Visual Concepts is na de release van NBA 2K21 aan de slag gegaan met het gladstrijken van bugs, het balanceren van de gameplay en het optimaliseren van de ervaring. Het resultaat was een update onlangs en daar volgt nu een nieuwe update achteraan.

De tweede update voor NBA 2K21 brengt een hoop aanpassingen en fixes naar de game, zoals je hieronder in de patch notes kunt zien. De lijst is niet extreem uitgebreid, maar wel zien we een paar belangrijke doch fijne aanpassingen.

Kijk snel verder hieronder voor alle informatie en als je meer over NBA 2K21 te weten wilt komen, dan kan je hier bij onze review terecht.