

In augustus kwam EA met UFC 4 op de proppen en in onze review waren we uiteindelijk behoorlijk tevreden, maar er waren ook een aantal minpunten, bijvoorbeeld de onlogische besturing. Nu heeft EA update 3.0 uitgebracht, waarmee je de besturing in het opties menu kunt versimpelen. Ook zijn er twee nieuwe vechters toegevoegd: Calvin Kattar en Pedro Munhez.

In de patchnotes, die je hieronder kunt lezen, staat dat je met de verschillende ‘face buttons’ – Square, X, Triangle en Circle – rake klappen en schoppen kunt uitdelen. De game zal dan op basis van de timing en situatie kiezen wat de beste eerstvolgende actie is. Met R2 kun je tenslotte hoge en lage aanvallen blokkeren.

Afsluitend is er nog een flinke lijst aan verbeteringen aan de gameplay toegevoegd, waardoor de game vanaf nu ook stabieler moet draaien.