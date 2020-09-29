

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone hebben in aanloop naar de start van het zesde seizoen een nieuwe update gekregen en die brengt natuurlijk wat fixes naar de game. De patch notes zijn niet al te uitgebreid, wat suggereert dat de balans voor de rest behoorlijk op orde is. Alle details hieronder.

Samen met dit nieuws is ook de roadmap voor dit seizoen onthuld en hierop zien we dat er een speciaal Halloween evenement in Verdansk zal plaatsvinden. Het gaat hier om een LTM die op 20 oktober van start gaat en tot 3 november duurt. Details over het evenement zijn nog niet bekend.