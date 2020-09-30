Vorige week kwam de update ‘Origins’ voor No Man’s Sky uit, die weer nieuwe content toevoegde. Helaas nam deze update ook wat bugs en problemen met zich mee, maar een aantal hiervan worden nu opgelost met een nieuwe patch.
Update 3.02 is nu beschikbaar en pakt onder andere het probleem aan dat je progressie soms niet goed werd gesaved. Het kon ook wel eens voorkomen dat er vulkanen op gebouwen geplaatst werden en dat behoort ook tot het verleden nadat je de patch hebt geïnstalleerd.
De volledige lijst met de veranderingen die patch 3.02 toepast, is al volgt:
- Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to move, which could result in missions leading to distant buildings or bases being buried under the terrain.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent games from saving correctly. This fix fully restores any affected saves.
- On PC and Xbox, fixed an issue that caused the build menu to be inaccessible after going through a portal as part of a mission. A fix for PS4 will be available shortly. The issue may be worked around by saving and reloading the game.
- Introduced a significant optimisation for large bases.
- Fixed an issue that caused the portal coordinates for new worlds to be considered invalid.
- Fixed an issue that caused framerate stuttering on PC.
- Fixed an issue that counted extinct creatures towards the planet total in the Local Information Register.
- Fixed an issue that caused new creatures to be marked ‘Extinct’ when discovered.
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect creatures to spawn on weird biomes.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Exocraft to destroy volcanoes and other large objects.
- Fixed an issue that caused some electromagnetic power hotspots to supply less power than before.
- Fixed an issue that caused warp tunnel audio to continue to play after the warp had finished.
- Fixed an issue that caused industrial power grid batteries to be used as bait for robotic creatures, instead of ion batteries.
- Fixed an issue that caused creatures to spawn in the opposite hemisphere than indicated in the discovery hint.
- Fixed an issue that could cause volcanoes to be placed upon buildings.
- Fixed an issue that prevented items from unlocking in the Quicksilver shop.
- Fixed an issue that allowed some traders to continue to sell deprecated items.
- Upgraded OpenVR to the latest revision.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Nexus mission to be abandoned as if the player was AFK, even though they had taken off before the AFK timer finished.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when an NPC ship took off from the planet surface.
- Fixed a number of crashes specific to AMD video cards.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when being hit by a projectile launched by an entity that was destroyed before the projectile hit.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock when trying to purchase a frigate in specific star systems.
Hopelijk komt er een PS5 update
@XverderNix: Die komt.
Was weer eens automatisch uitgelogd…
Gelukkig! Ik had laatst het spel weer opgepakt, voor de Origins update, maar weer gestopt vanwege vele bugs. Deze dagen maar weer eens een kans geven.