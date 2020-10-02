

De week zit er weer bijna op en dat betekent een nieuw overzicht van alle content die in de PlayStation Store is verschenen. Wederom veel nieuwe games en downloadbare content en deze week zit er ook een demo bij. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we alles hieronder op een rijtje gezet, dus kijk snel verder.

Games

Demo’s

Downloadbare content

Warface: Breakout (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Fishing Planet (PS4)

Let it Die (PS4)

Uncle Death Super Pack – Gratis

3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)

War Thunder (PS4)

Genshin (PS4)

Rock Band (PS4)

Train Sim World 2 (PS4)

World of Tanks (PS4)

Playstation Plus Silverbundel – Gratis

Hardcore Mecha (PS4)

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (PS4)

Dying Light (PS4)