De week zit er weer bijna op en dat betekent een nieuw overzicht van alle content die in de PlayStation Store is verschenen. Wederom veel nieuwe games en downloadbare content en deze week zit er ook een demo bij. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we alles hieronder op een rijtje gezet, dus kijk snel verder.
Games
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – €69,99 (PS4)
- Dying Light: Anniversary Edition – €69,99 (PS4)
- Let’s Sing Queen – €39,99 (PS4)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – €39,99 (PS4)
- Warface: Breakout – Ultimate Edition – €44,99 (PS4)
- Feather – €8,99 (PS4)
- Birthday of Midnight – €4,99 (PS4)
- Glass Masquerade Double Pack Bundle – €21,99 (PS4)
- One Finger Death Punch 2 – €8,99 (PS4)
- Swordbreaker The Game – €4,99 (PS Vita)
- Swordbreaker The Game – €4,99 (PS4)
- WARSAW – €19,99 (PS4)
- Projection: First Light – €17,99 (PS4)
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! – €29,99 (PS4)
- World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap – €19,99 (PS4)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition – €64,99 (PS4)
- KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! – €4,49 (PS4)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake – €24,99 (PS4)
- Genshin Impact – Gratis (PS4)
- Damsel – €9,99 (PS4)
- Electronic Super Joy 2 – €9,99 (PS4)
- Liege Dragon – €14,99 (PS4)
- Orangeblood – €16,99 (PS4)
- Super Toy Cars 1 and 2 Bundle – €19,99 (PS4)
- Smoots World Cup Tennis – €9,99 (PS4)
- Nerved Horror Bundle – €6,99 (PS4)
- Until You Fall – €24,99 (PS VR)
- The Walking Dead Onslaught – €29,99 (PS VR)
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe – €39,99 (PS VR)
Demo’s
- Mad Rat Dead demo (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Warface: Breakout (PS4)
- Underground Cosmetic Pack – €9,99
Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- GT4 Pack DLC – €19,99
- Season Pass – €24,99
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- All Hallows’ Eve-skinpakket – Gratis
Killing Floor 2 (PS4)
- Cosmetische Apocalyps-uitrustingsbundel – €7,99
- Cosmetische WO1-pilotenuitrustingsbundel – €6,99
- Jaeger MKIII-wapenskinpakket – €7,99
- Mijnreconstructor-wapenbundel – €9,99
- Minigun-wapenbundel – €9,99
- Reaper-outfitbundel – €4,99
- Volledige uitrustingsbundel Halloween 2020 – €14,99
- Wapenbundel ‘Helse Opstand’ – €14,99
Fishing Planet (PS4)
- Tropic Hunter Pack – €32,99
Let it Die (PS4)
- Uncle Death Super Pack – Gratis
3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)
- Curious Challenge Camp – €24,99
War Thunder (PS4)
- French Starter Pack – €9,99
Genshin (PS4)
- Adventurer’s Bundle – €10,99
- Blessing of the Welkin Moon – €5,49
Rock Band (PS4)
- Angels and Demons – jxdn – €1,49
- Stand for Something – Skindred – €1,99
Train Sim World 2 (PS4)
- DB BR 182 – €13,99
- Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden – €29,99
- Rapid Transit – €29,99
World of Tanks (PS4)
- Playstation Plus Silverbundel – Gratis
Hardcore Mecha (PS4)
Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (PS4)
- Beotodus Skull – €1,99
- Alatreon – €2,99
- Bazelgeuse – €2,99
- Deviljho – €2,99
- Fatalis – €2,99
- Kulve Taroth – €2,99
- Lunastra – €2,99
- Shara Ishvalda 1 – €2,99
- Uragaan – €2,99
- Figuur bundel 5 – €19,99
- Pendant: Beelzeboar – €0,99
- Pendant: Geschokte Kulu-Ya-Ku – €0,99
- Pendant: Hemels varken – €0,99
- Pendant: Mechanisch gouden horloge – €0,99
- Pendant: Mechanisch zilveren horloge – €0,99
- Pendant: Meowscular Gains-ketting – €0,99
- Pendant: Super-8 Mini (Speler 1) – Gratis
- Pendant: Super-8 Mini (Speler 2) – Gratis
- Pendant: Vlammende Glavenus-kaars – €0,99
- Shara Ishvalda 2 – €2,99
Dying Light (PS4)
- Gevechtspantser Volkan – €2,99