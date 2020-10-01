

Vanaf morgen ligt Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in de winkels en daarom heeft Toys for Bob de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. De game platinum halen zal niet gemakkelijk zijn, want je moet werkelijk alles in de game doen. Nu klinkt dat niet uitdagend, maar iedereen die de Crash Bandicoot games een beetje kent weet dat het niet altijd even simpel is.

De volledige lijst van te verzamelen Trophies tref je hieronder, maar weet wel dat er wat spoilers in staan hier en daar. Kijk dus alleen verder als je er absoluut zeker van bent. We zijn inmiddels al even met de game bezig, verwacht onze review op korte termijn.

Platinum

Master Marsupial

-Get EVERY trophy

Goud

What Has Been, Will Be Again

-Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex… again

OVER-Overachiever

-Watch the 106% bonus ending

Zilver

Backwards & Forwards

-Complete ALL levels in N. Verted mode

The Whole Picture

-Complete all Timelines

Twinsanity

-Defeat the Doctors N. Tropy

Overachiever

-Watch the 100% bonus ending

King of Bling

-Earn ALL of the Clear Gems

gnilB fo gniK

-Earn ALL N. Verted Gems

Closing the Experiment Log

-Earn ALL of the platinum Flashback Relics

Perfectionist

-Earn ALL N.Sanely Perfect Relics

Faster Than Sound

-Earn ALL of the platinum Time Trial Relics

Brons

Beat ‘Em Any Which Way

-Beat any boss in N. Verted mode

IT’S MESSING WITH MY HEAD, MAN!!!

-Beat a level in N. Verted mode

Taking the Side Road

-Complete a Bonus Path

Putting Things In Perspective

-Complete any Timeline

Fleet of Feet

-Play a game of Checkpoint Race

Settle the Score

-Play a game of Crate Combo

The Fourth Time

-Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex

Master Mixologist

-Defeat N. Brio

Beaten With His Own Drum

-Defeat N. Gin and his Weapon of Mass Percussion

Sapphire-er Acquirer

-Find the hidden Blue Gem

Like a Rhinestone Bandicoot

-Earn half of the Clear Gems

Emerald Gemerald

-Find the hidden Green Gem

Ruby Red

-Find the hidden Red Gem

Topaz Pizazz

-Find the hidden Yellow Gem

Altitude Sickness

-Crouch or slide into a double jump

Silent Protagonist

-Meet ‘Akano

Ups & Downs

-Meet Ika-Ika

Reality-Shattering Proportions

-Meet Lani-Loli

I Can See Through Time

-Meet Kupuna-Wa

No It’s MY Turn

-Complete a level with Pass N. Play enabled

Ladies First

-Complete a level as Coco

Sudden But Inevitable

-Betrayed! By your worst enemy.

Model Test Subject

-Earn any Flashback Relic

So-Called Perfectionist

-Earn any N.Sanely Perfect Relic

Faster Than a Tortoise

-Earn any Time Trial Relic

All Gussied Up

-Try on a Skin

Whoa!

-Pull off a Triple Spin

Showoff

-Defeat an enemy with Triple Spin

N. Vincible

-Beat a story level without dying

A/V Club Founder

-Acquire a Flashback Tape

Tree Droppings

-Find the source of the Bumpa Berries

Here Kitty Kitty

-Scare the cat hiding from a party

Give ‘Em a Broadside!

-Aim and fire!

Bad Signs

-Do some target practice

Junkyard Jams

-Make music in an unlikely place

WOAH YEAH!

-Grabbed a bushel of Bumpa

Silence the Scientist

-Shut N. Brio up

Megaphoning It In

-Shut N. Gin up

Hammer it Home

-Make some noise!

Channel Surfer

-Spend some time surfin’ the waves