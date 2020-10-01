Vanaf morgen ligt Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in de winkels en daarom heeft Toys for Bob de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. De game platinum halen zal niet gemakkelijk zijn, want je moet werkelijk alles in de game doen. Nu klinkt dat niet uitdagend, maar iedereen die de Crash Bandicoot games een beetje kent weet dat het niet altijd even simpel is.
De volledige lijst van te verzamelen Trophies tref je hieronder, maar weet wel dat er wat spoilers in staan hier en daar. Kijk dus alleen verder als je er absoluut zeker van bent. We zijn inmiddels al even met de game bezig, verwacht onze review op korte termijn.
Platinum
Master Marsupial
-Get EVERY trophy
Goud
What Has Been, Will Be Again
-Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex… again
OVER-Overachiever
-Watch the 106% bonus ending
Zilver
Backwards & Forwards
-Complete ALL levels in N. Verted mode
The Whole Picture
-Complete all Timelines
Twinsanity
-Defeat the Doctors N. Tropy
Overachiever
-Watch the 100% bonus ending
King of Bling
-Earn ALL of the Clear Gems
gnilB fo gniK
-Earn ALL N. Verted Gems
Closing the Experiment Log
-Earn ALL of the platinum Flashback Relics
Perfectionist
-Earn ALL N.Sanely Perfect Relics
Faster Than Sound
-Earn ALL of the platinum Time Trial Relics
Brons
Beat ‘Em Any Which Way
-Beat any boss in N. Verted mode
IT’S MESSING WITH MY HEAD, MAN!!!
-Beat a level in N. Verted mode
Taking the Side Road
-Complete a Bonus Path
Putting Things In Perspective
-Complete any Timeline
Fleet of Feet
-Play a game of Checkpoint Race
Settle the Score
-Play a game of Crate Combo
The Fourth Time
-Defeat Dr. Neo Cortex
Master Mixologist
-Defeat N. Brio
Beaten With His Own Drum
-Defeat N. Gin and his Weapon of Mass Percussion
Sapphire-er Acquirer
-Find the hidden Blue Gem
Like a Rhinestone Bandicoot
-Earn half of the Clear Gems
Emerald Gemerald
-Find the hidden Green Gem
Ruby Red
-Find the hidden Red Gem
Topaz Pizazz
-Find the hidden Yellow Gem
Altitude Sickness
-Crouch or slide into a double jump
Silent Protagonist
-Meet ‘Akano
Ups & Downs
-Meet Ika-Ika
Reality-Shattering Proportions
-Meet Lani-Loli
I Can See Through Time
-Meet Kupuna-Wa
No It’s MY Turn
-Complete a level with Pass N. Play enabled
Ladies First
-Complete a level as Coco
Sudden But Inevitable
-Betrayed! By your worst enemy.
Model Test Subject
-Earn any Flashback Relic
So-Called Perfectionist
-Earn any N.Sanely Perfect Relic
Faster Than a Tortoise
-Earn any Time Trial Relic
All Gussied Up
-Try on a Skin
Whoa!
-Pull off a Triple Spin
Showoff
-Defeat an enemy with Triple Spin
N. Vincible
-Beat a story level without dying
A/V Club Founder
-Acquire a Flashback Tape
Tree Droppings
-Find the source of the Bumpa Berries
Here Kitty Kitty
-Scare the cat hiding from a party
Give ‘Em a Broadside!
-Aim and fire!
Bad Signs
-Do some target practice
Junkyard Jams
-Make music in an unlikely place
WOAH YEAH!
-Grabbed a bushel of Bumpa
Silence the Scientist
-Shut N. Brio up
Megaphoning It In
-Shut N. Gin up
Hammer it Home
-Make some noise!
Channel Surfer
-Spend some time surfin’ the waves
Leuke uitdaging! Lijkt te doen als de controls niet ‘buggy’ zijn zoals is de remaster.
2 dagen geleden al bekend….
@Anoniem-9947: wil jij mijn piemel zuigen
Goede reviews ook, maar komt de komende maanden teveel uit. Deze komt wel een keer in een rustigere periode.
en dan geen speedrun trophy