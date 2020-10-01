

Zoals bijna elke week tot twee weken is er ook deze week weer een nieuwe reeks aanbiedingen online gegaan in de PlayStation Store. Het gaat ditmaal om de ‘Games of a Generation’ promotie die van start is gegaan en natuurlijk hebben we weer het volledige overzicht voor jullie.

Deze reeks aanbiedingen is geldig tot woensdag 14 oktober middernacht en hierin tref je zowel games als extra content tegen een scherpere prijs. Eén van de highlights van deze sale is de korting die je krijgt op Ghost of Tsushima, hoewel de game nog steeds relatief prijzig is.

Alle aanbiedingen hieronder op een rijtje en voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Ghost of Tsushima – Van €69,99 voor €55,29

Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €64,79

F1 2020 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition – Van €79,99 voor €47,99

Black Desert – 10,000 Pearls – Van €89,99 voor €71,99

Black Desert: Traveler Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Black Desert: Explorer Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Monster Hunter: World – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Far Cry 5 – Van €69,99 voor €14,69

Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Dying Light: The Following – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dying Light Seizoenspas – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

A Way Out – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Cities: Skylines – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Overwatch Legendary Edition – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – Van €54,99 voor €27,49

Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Collector’s Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

MotoGP 20 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – €39,99

Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass – €29,99

Just Cause 4 – Black Market-pack – Van €19,99

LEGO Harry Potter Collectie – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Apex Legends – Octane Edition – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Apex Legends – Van – Pathfinder Edition – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack – Van €38,99 voor €25,34

Far Cry: New Dawn – Van €44,99 voor €14,84

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Hello Neighbor – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Batman: Arkham Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – Van €49,99 voor €17,49

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Conan Exiles – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €37,49

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Borderlands 3 – Van €69,99 voor €29,39

Black Desert – 1,000 Pearls – Van €9,99 voor €7,99

Black Desert – 2,000 Pearls – Van €18,99 voor €15,19

Black Desert – 3,000 Pearls – Van €28,49 voor €22,79

Black Desert – 6,000 Pearls – Van €54,99 voor €43,99

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Stellaris: Console Edition Expansion Pass Two – Van €24,99 voor €18,74

Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Tropico 6 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Tropico 6 El Prez Edition – Van €64,99 voor €32,49

Tropico 6 – Spitter – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

L. A. Noire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

LEGO De Hobbit – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

LEGO CITY Undercover – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition – Van €23,99 voor €14,39

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

LEGO Marvel Collection – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Blasphemous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

LEGO DC Super-Villains – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection – Van €49,99 voor €17,49

Sudden Strike 4 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 – Van €59,99 voor €26,99

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – Van €34,99 voor €12,24

Hello Neighbor Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Journey to the Savage Planet – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Cities: Skylines – Industries – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Cities: Skylines – Mass Transit – Van €12,99 voor €6,49

Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Cities: Skylines – Snowfall – Van €12,99 voor €6,49

Cities: Skylines – Parklife – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Cities: Skylines – Campus – Van €12,99 voor €6,49

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

WRC 8 Legendary Pack – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Surviving Mars – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition – Van €64,99 voor €19,49

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

RIDE 3 – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

RIDE 3 – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €14,99

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – Van €34,99 voor €8,74

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €62,69

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Grand Ages: Medieval – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition – Van €44,99 voor €17,99

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Van €34,99 voor €13,99

Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €49,29

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Van €49,99 voor €17,49

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition – Van €89,99€31,49

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €20,99

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle – Van €64,99 voor €32,49

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €9,59

Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle(ultiem overlevingspakket) – Van €4,99 voor €3,34

Dying Light – Godfather-bundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

Dying Light – White Death Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

Dying Light Cuisine and Cargo – Van €4,99 voor €3,34

Disintegration – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

The LEGO Movie Videogame-bundel – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Pure Farming 2018 – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €11,99

God’s Trigger – Van €14,99 voor €5,24

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €14,99

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.