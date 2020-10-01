Een kleine twee weken geleden werd Fallout 76 voorzien van een forse update. Spelers konden met deze update aan de slag met een nieuw seizoen en allerlei nieuwe extra content. De update was maar liefst 35 GB groot en had dan ook een enorme waslijst aan patch notes. Bethesda heeft nu weer een update klaargezet, maar die is ditmaal wat kleiner.
Deze update is meer een hotfix en het past de eerder geïntroduceerde Creature Balance-feature aan. Vijanden werden geleidelijk aan sterker naarmate je eigen level hoger werd, wat nu dus ietwat is aangepast voor een meer gestroomlijnde ervaring. Tot slot worden er ook nog enkele bugs uit de game verwijderd.
ONE WASTELAND
- Creature Balance: Based on community feedback, we’ve implemented some balance tuning adjustments for a variety of mid-level creatures to help smooth out the difficulty curve on the path to reaching character level 50.
- For additional details and our reasoning behind these changes, please read our most recent Inside the Vault article on Fallout.com.
BUG FIXES
COMBAT
- PVP: Fixed an issue that could allow players to bypass the rules of PVP to kill neutral players.
ITEMS
- Weight Bench: The +2 Strength bonus offered by the Weight Bench no longer stacks repeatedly, and subsequent uses of the Weight Bench correctly refresh the buff’s duration. The Weight Bench has now been re-enabled, and you can once again use it to pump some iron.
USER INTERFACE
- Scoreboard: Implemented additional preview images for the Armor Ace Bundle, which can be viewed by selecting Rank 100 on the Armor Ace Scoreboard.