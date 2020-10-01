Een kleine twee weken geleden werd Fallout 76 voorzien van een forse update. Spelers konden met deze update aan de slag met een nieuw seizoen en allerlei nieuwe extra content. De update was maar liefst 35 GB groot en had dan ook een enorme waslijst aan patch notes. Bethesda heeft nu weer een update klaargezet, maar die is ditmaal wat kleiner.

Deze update is meer een hotfix en het past de eerder geïntroduceerde Creature Balance-feature aan. Vijanden werden geleidelijk aan sterker naarmate je eigen level hoger werd, wat nu dus ietwat is aangepast voor een meer gestroomlijnde ervaring. Tot slot worden er ook nog enkele bugs uit de game verwijderd.