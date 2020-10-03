Donkere gangen: check! Een lamp die veel te weinig licht geeft: dubbel check! Een creepy monster dat je op de hielen zit: oh jawel! Amnesia is binnenkort terug en dat roept onder velen vast wel een trauma uit het verleden op. Amnesia: Rebirth, gemaakt door Frictional Games die ook het origineel verzorgden, is bijna onder ons en dus krijgen we een nieuwe trailer voorgeschoteld.

De trailer zelf focust zich op de gameplay, die toch wel typisch “Amnesia” is. De game belooft ons bovendien meer bloedstollende puzzels waarbij je opnieuw je mentale en fysieke gezondheid goed in het oog moet houden.

Amnesia: Rebirth verschijnt op 20 oktober, hieronder kan je de trailer bekijken en een korte beschrijving nalezen.

You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose – to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you.

“I know you. I know what you’re capable of.”

In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.

“Do not allow yourself anger, do not allow yourself to fear.”

Time is against you. Step into Tasi’s shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.

