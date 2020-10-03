Eind vorige maand is Rocket League free-to-play gegaan, waardoor iedereen nu het populaire autovoetbal kan beleven. Dit ging gepaard met een update die onder meer nieuwe feature heeft toegevoegd en de menu’s heeft herzien.
Na deze free-to-play update is ontwikkelaar Psyonix verder gegaan met het verbeteren van de game en het oplossen van issues en dat resulteert onder meer in patch 1.84 die recent voor Rocket League is uitgebracht. Deze kleine update voegt onder andere weer de Quick Play functie toe, waar veel vraag naar was. Hiermee kun je makkelijk en snel zoeken naar een wedstrijd in de playlist waarin je het laatst hebt gespeeld.
Verder zijn er ook nog wat kleine problemen opgelost. Details hiervan lees je in de changelog van patch 1.84 hieronder.
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Quick Play
- Based on community feedback, a ‘Quick Play’ button has been re-added to the game client
- ‘Quick Play’ searches the same playlist(s) you last searched for
- It is located on the bottom of the Play Menu near the ‘Back’ button
- This button is bound to your controller, and is a clickable button if using a mouse and keyboard on PC
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed the “infinite loading” icon when trying to claim a completed Llama-Rama Challenge
- Fixed a bug causing “Winner by most Shots” to appear during a Competitive Match and ending it early
- Challenges should correctly appear for all new players on EGS
- Fixed Private Match creation, will no longer result in a black screen or repeated Error 71 messages