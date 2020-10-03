

Eind vorige maand is Rocket League free-to-play gegaan, waardoor iedereen nu het populaire autovoetbal kan beleven. Dit ging gepaard met een update die onder meer nieuwe feature heeft toegevoegd en de menu’s heeft herzien.

Na deze free-to-play update is ontwikkelaar Psyonix verder gegaan met het verbeteren van de game en het oplossen van issues en dat resulteert onder meer in patch 1.84 die recent voor Rocket League is uitgebracht. Deze kleine update voegt onder andere weer de Quick Play functie toe, waar veel vraag naar was. Hiermee kun je makkelijk en snel zoeken naar een wedstrijd in de playlist waarin je het laatst hebt gespeeld.

Verder zijn er ook nog wat kleine problemen opgelost. Details hiervan lees je in de changelog van patch 1.84 hieronder.