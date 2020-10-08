Eerder deze week werd bekend dat er een day-one patch beschikbaar zal zijn voor FIFA 21. Aangezien deze patch maar één probleem aanpakt, gaven we al aan dat de kans groot was dat er nog een update bij zou komen. Dit blijkt nu inderdaad het geval te zijn.
De tweede day-one patch voor FIFA 21 pakt meer problemen dan de eerste update aan, zoals hieronder aangegeven. Er worden nu verschillende bugs in Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs en Volta Football aangepakt. De volledige lijst is als volgt:
FUT:
Addressed the following issue:
- A stability issue sometimes occurred when making bids on the FUT Transfer Market.
- Some Gold Packs for returning players displayed a placeholder image.
- The Netherlands Tifos previously displayed as Holland.
- Updated names of several Tifos.
- Corrected a typo on the New Items screen.
- Addressed the message that would display when attempting to bid on a FUT Item with a full Transfer Targets list.
- Addressed the Three Gold Loan Player Pick being incorrectly named.
Pro Clubs:
- Addressed an issue with the Pro Clubs Leaderboards.
- The Scout Pro screen was incorrectly displaying greyed out options.
- In Pro Clubs, AI RM/RW teammates did not have the exact same Attributes as LM/LW teammates.
- This only impacted Divisions 10 – 5.
VOLTA FOOTBALL:
- The ball was sometimes difficult to see on the new VOLTA STADIUM.
- The Import Face customization option incorrectly referred to VOLTA FOOTBALL as VOLTA WORLD.
Nou nog een patch voor de rest van het spel
3e toch? Van 20 naar 21 was ook een patch.