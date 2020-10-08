

Mafia: Definitive Edition is nu bijna twee weken verkrijgbaar en in onze review kon je al lezen dat de game de moeite waard is. Het is een compleet en mooi avontuur, dus qua content zal het hier min of meer bij blijven. Dat sluit de komst van extra features echter niet uit, wat wel blijkt uit de eerste post-launch update voor de game.

Deze update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden en deze pakt verschillende punten aan die spelers gemeld hebben. Er worden dus verbeteringen doorgevoerd, maar ook voegt deze update wat handige en leuke extra’s toe. Zo kun je nu de HUD customizen of een noir filter instellen voor een zwart-wit ervaring.

Alle features en belangrijke fixes hieronder op een rijtje.

Custom HUD Options

Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot:

Switch the in-world main objective marker on/off.

Switch mini-map enemy markers on/off on all difficulty settings. (Previously enemy markers were always on outside of Classic Mode.)

Switch navigation features like turn-by-turn instructions and the mini-map GPS on/off.

Enable the new Minimal HUD mode to hide HUD elements including the mini-map, the speedometer, and objective text while playing.

Noir Mode

Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition’s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen.

Free Ride Content

Now that you’re off to the races and enjoying Free Ride mode, depending on which vehicle you’re driving and where you’re driving it, you might find one of a couple new gameplay features that we’ve added to the mode. We’ll leave the specifics for you to discover and hope you fare well in Lost Heaven.

Fixes

Mafia: Definitive Edition fixes in this update include but are not limited to the following: