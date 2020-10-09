Visual Concepts heeft een nieuwe update voor NBA 2K21 uitgebracht en deze is gedeeltelijk gericht op wat komen gaat. De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk met het oog op Halloween wat decoraties en meer toegevoegd, zodat de game straks geheel in sfeer is.
Ook worden er wat gameplay veranderingen doorgevoerd met betrekking tot het realisme, de MyCAREER modus en meer. De patch notes spreken verder voor zich en die kan je zoals altijd hieronder raadplegen.
General
- Halloween has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.
- Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.
- Welcome to the NBA Finals! Heat vs. Lakers is now the default Quick Play matchup.
- Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks!
Gameplay
- Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.
- Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.
- Changes to Shot Aiming system to prevent modded controller abuse.
- Park dribble moves (still performed with L3/LS) now require Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. Also disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens to prevent conflict with switch screen side function.
MyCAREER
- Fixed some issues where MyPLAYER doesn’t win over new fans after certain in-game achievements.
- Fixed a hang that could have happened when exiting MyCOURT after playing a 2v2 or 3v3 game in MyCOURT.
MyTEAM
- Preparations for the first $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay!
- Preparations for the second Season of MyTEAM!
- General improvements to The Exchange.
- Added warning when skipping silver or gold Badge Upgrades for Hall of Fame Badges.
- Addressed an issue when player cards appeared on Ball Drop boards.
MyLEAGUE/MyGM
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect logo may appear from downloading other user’s save via the new Save Sharing feature.
- Fixed a hang that was occurring in Play WNBA or NBA Today after being in WNBA Season mode.