

Visual Concepts heeft een nieuwe update voor NBA 2K21 uitgebracht en deze is gedeeltelijk gericht op wat komen gaat. De ontwikkelaar heeft namelijk met het oog op Halloween wat decoraties en meer toegevoegd, zodat de game straks geheel in sfeer is.

Ook worden er wat gameplay veranderingen doorgevoerd met betrekking tot het realisme, de MyCAREER modus en meer. De patch notes spreken verder voor zich en die kan je zoals altijd hieronder raadplegen.