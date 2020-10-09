In onze review van Star Wars: Squadrons heb je al kunnen lezen dat we positief waren, maar dat het multiplayer-gedeelte van de game een beetje karig is. Als je had verwacht dat er wel extra content na launch zou verschijnen voor deze modus, dan kom je helaas bedrogen uit.

Ian Frazier, creative director van Star Wars: Squadrons, heeft tegenover UploadVR laten weten dat er geen plannen zijn voor extra content. Volgens Frazier gaat het niet om een ‘live service’ game, maar een ‘old-school’ op zichzelf staande titel. Er is daarom geen extra content gepland, maar de creative director laat wel weten dat je nooit nooit moet zeggen.

“Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service. We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”