Steeds meer ontwikkelaars kiezen ervoor om een pingsysteem te implementeren in hun games. Veel Battle Royale games, zoals Apex Legends, Warzone en PUBG hebben dit al, want dit is een uitstekende manier gebleken om te communiceren met elkaar zonder het gebruik van een headset, alsook om meer specifiek iets te duiden. De multiplayer van Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War wordt ook voorzien van een pingsysteem.

Dit bevestigde Treyarch in een blogpost en daarin werden ook wat andere details uit de doeken gedaan. Zo kan je objectives, loot, locaties en vijanden pingen tijdens je speelsessies. Je kunt ook vijandelijke Scorestreaks pingen en er zijn zelfs speciale button layouts die zich focussen op het gebruiken van de ping. Hieronder kan je de volledige details van het pingsysteem nalezen.

Een ander interessant detail is dat de consoleversie van de game ook een FOV-slider zal krijgen. Meestal is deze optie enkel te vinden op de pc, maar daar komt met Black Ops Cold War dus verandering in. Hoever je in- of uitgezoomd wil rondlopen tijdens het spelen kan je nu helemaal zelf bepalen. Deze FOV-slider is net zoals het pingsysteem te testen in de beta die dit weekend opengesteld wordt op de PlayStation 4.

Ping System

For the first time in Black Ops Multiplayer, we’re adding a locational Ping system as a feature across all MP modes, allowing you to ping objectives, loot, locations, and enemies for your teammates during a match. From Team Deathmatch to Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, you can use the Ping system to communicate non-verbally with your teammates for increased coordination.

By default, Ping is mapped to D-pad left on controllers and bound to Z on keyboards. You’ll also find alternate Ping-prioritized button layouts, like Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Tactical, in the Gameplay Settings menu. Coordinate with your team by pinging objectives, pointing out loot for your Fireteam, or warning your squad of nearby danger by double-tapping Ping (or the dedicated Danger Ping key on keyboards). And for those tired of asking the age-old question, “Can anyone take out that Spy Plane?” … you can even ping enemy Scorestreaks.